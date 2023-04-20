LYNDON — The state is looking to sell the Caledonia County Airport and there’s at least one potential buyer.
Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn appeared before two Senate committees on Thursday to ask legislators to OK an effort by the agency to sell the airport on Pudding Hill Road in Lyndonville.
He began his testimony by establishing for legislators the current conditions and needs at the airport, which was built in 1972. “Significant repairs,” said Flynn, are needed at a cost of between $12 million and $14 million, and there’s no ready pot of public money to access.
He said the FAA would not likely fund the airport any time soon.
“To be candid – there is a low likelihood of FAA investing in Caledonia over the next several years,” Flynn said. “Other airports in the State’s system are already in the FAA-approved queue ahead of Caledonia for investments.”
But probably the most significant reason for the meeting with legislators at this time in particular: “Kyle Clark of BETA Technologies has expressed interest in investing in the Caledonia State Airport.”
Beta is a leader in electric aviation, and building a manufacturing facility in South Burlington.
Flynn told the Senate Committee on Institutions and the Senate Transportation Committee that Beta’s expressed interest has the transportation agency eager to explore the possibilities of the airport sale.
“The process that we’re looking at undertaking, with permission of the general assembly, is a broad-reaching RFP (Request for Proposals) to see OK, for real, do you have interest? Who else might have interest and then assess any further proposals that are brought in,” said Flynn.
If a sale were to happen, he said, Caledonia County Airport would be a privately-owned airport with public access. Current and future users would be guaranteed access in the terms of the sale.
Longtime flier at the airport and supporter of local aviation, Vinny Matteis, supports the idea of a sale because of the potential investment of a company like Beta in the region and the improvements that would come to the airport and its runway.
“We’ve always been on the bottom of the totem pole in terms of airport investment,” he said. Caledonia County Airport has been a low priority because other state-owned airports are busier.
“The runway needs a lot of love,” said Matteis. “It’s actually rated by the FAA as poor.”
Matteis, a former pilot in the Air Force who served two tours in Vietnam, has three airplanes at the airport and flies three or four times a month. He said there’s good energy at the airport, with about 20 planes there and a newly certified flight instructor training new pilots. Membership in the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association is strong.
The airport had a 50th-anniversary celebration last fall, which generated a lot of interest, he said, and featured the new Vermont Aviation Museum & Flying School, which he has spearheaded with the help of friends and community members devoted to aviation history.
News of the state’s desire to sell the airport didn’t reach town officials in Lyndon until about the time of Flynn’s first legislative meeting with the Transportation committee, on which senators Jane Kitchel, of Danville, and Russ Ingalls serve. Lyndon is in Ingalls’ Senate district.
The committee needs to give its blessing to the plan, and while all the senators offered favorable comments, they said they’re not ready to formally endorse the plan until they hear from town officials and local representatives.
Lyndon Select Board Chair Chris Thompson said he has been invited to address the transportation committee this morning.
News of the airport sales effort is so new, Thompson said early Thursday afternoon, that there hadn’t been much time to seek feedback or certainly have a legal meeting of the select board, but he would offer his thoughts to the committee.
“I think (the state) feels a sense of urgency with the end of the (legislative) session coming, but I also got the impression that they are well aware that local input should be received, and they are making that effort, which I appreciate,” said Thompson.
He said as soon as he heard that Beta was interested in the local airport, he started doing some research. His initial thoughts about the company: “pretty impressive.”
A meeting is planned at the airport for 5:30 p.m. on Monday for the state to communicate thoughts about the sale with users. Town officials have also been invited, said Thompson, but there’s a conflict with that day and time because there’s a select board meeting scheduled for the same time. He said he hopes the state can change the time.
There are pros and cons to the plan, said Thompson, and all need to be considered before the town could communicate an opinion.
As for the pros, he said, there’s the economics. A company like Beta could mean growth in technology and high-tech job opportunities.
“Certainly we all view things through an economic development lens,” he said.
But any negative impact on quality of life issues also must be discussed. It’s in a rural area, he said. There could be traffic concerns, a potential increase in noise, and possibly lighting issues. “We would want to make sure as a town that there is as little disruption as possible,” said Thompson.
Another positive would be adding to the property tax base. Having ownership transferred to a private entity would mean the property (70-plus acres) would be put onto the grand list and subject to municipal taxation. “If that was in the grand list that would certainly help all taxpayers in Lyndon,” he said.
Senator Ingalls called a company like Beta coming to the Northeast Kingdom a “game-changer.”
“When you get any opportunity to bring any type of business that would be as exciting as a Beta, or anything else into an area that has been under-served by businesses … it’s a pretty exciting opportunity,” he said.
Flynn, whose two sons attended Lyndon Institute, referenced the benefits of a private company taking over the airport. He spoke of the quality education of LI and St. Johnsbury Academy, in addition to the Lyndon campus of Northern Vermont University. He also referenced the close access of Interstate 91 and the connection to Interstate 93 a few miles south in St. Johnsbury.
Both Senate committees suggested the state be open to offering the property for sale or long-term lease, which members believed could expand the possibilities for private investment.
The proceeds from the sale, Flynn said, would be rolled into the aviation part of the transportation budget to address needs elsewhere.
Dave Snedeker, executive director of Northern Vermont Development Association said in an email on Thursday afternoon that he was just learning details about the airport sales effort.
“It sounds like it could be a good opportunity for a successful and growing business to expand into our region,” he said. “I would like to understand if there are other possible opportunities that could occur at the airport as well.”
