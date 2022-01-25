A bill would allow communities to regulate — but not ban — short-term rentals.
Sen. Harold French (R-Franklin) introduced the legislation, SB 249, after some communities moved to prohibit STRs due to noise complaints and other disturbances.
SB 249 would strip cities and towns of zoning powers to ban short-term rentals, but would allow them to regulate those properties through parking, noise, sanitation, health, safety, and other ordinances.
Communities would also be allowed to mandate inspections and registrations for short-term rentals, charge a fee for both, and rescind registration if a property incurs two or more health and safety violations.
Co-sponsor Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton) believes the bill strikes a balance between the rights of property owners and the responsibilities of municipal officials and addresses widespread concerns about STRs in communities across the North Country.
“I co-sponsored the bill because many of my towns would like to create a registry of short-term rentals and charge a fee for the administration of the registry. This would help the towns address nuisance and public safety issues that arise from some of the rentals,” she said. “Also, many of my constituents who rent out their home or have a short-term rental have reached out because they fear a full ban because of a few bad actors.”
The bill will go to a committee vote in the near future.
INDUSTRY SUPPORT
The Senate Commerce Committee heard testimony on SB 249 on Tuesday.
The bill was supported by industry groups, who argued that short-term rentals were a backbone of the state economy, bolstering tourism and generating $20 million in annual rooms and meals tax revenue.
Chris Norwood and Bob Quinn of New Hampshire Association of Realtors said short-term rentals have existed in the state “for 100 years,” noting that rental cottages were available long before the advent of online listings like AirBNB and VRBO.
Efforts to ban short-term rentals, Norwood said, “disrupts the real estate market, decreases property values and takes away private property rights.”
Addressing concerns that short-term rentals had contributed to the state’s tight housing market, Quinn said the true culprits were a lack of new construction (zero multifamily housing units permitted in Grafton County in 2021) and skyrocketing median home prices (over $400,000).
Even if short-term rentals were returned to the market, they would be unaffordable for many homebuyers, Quinn said.
LOCAL CONTROL
SB 249 was amended to allow for more local control via registration, inspection, and regulation at the municipal level.
Some feel it doesn’t go far enough.
Don Milbrand, Chair of the Bristol Select Board, recommended that the bill create a statewide framework for STR regulation, but allow for local decision-making on the matter.
He pointed to Laconia, which passed a short term rental ordinance two years ago.
The city charges a $250 two-year registration fee, imposes a minimum 150-day residency requirement for STR owners, and sets occupancy limits for overnight guests (4 people for the first 400 square feet and another person for each additional 200 square feet).
Laconia permits STRs year-round in two zones by right and four other zones by special exception. Short-term rentals in existence for at least five years are grandfathered in.
Milbrand said Laconia created its regulations based on local needs and culture, and other communities should be allowed to do the same.
“I think Laconia from what I’ve seen is a very good boilerplate for all towns. Will we copy that exactly? No. Because our needs are different than Laconia. Will we take that and tailor it to our own needs? Yes.”
PROBLEMS
Many speakers addressed the problems posed by short-term rentals.
Former state Sen. Jim Luther described a nuisance short-term rental in Sunapee where the owner has openly defied local officials.
“It sleeps 22 and on a regular basis, it will house way more than that. We’ve seen a full bus stop and unload people that will be there for several nights. Not a lot of sleep is had by the neighbors, the noise is terrible, there’s partying in the streets and garbage is an issue,” Luther said. “The Chief of Police was assaulted at this house by a renter. It’s a real problem
He said provisions in SB 249, which allowed towns to revoke STR registrations after “two or more proven violations of ordinances impacting the health or safety of the community,” should be expanded to include noise, parking and other infractions
Select Board member Carl Thibodeau of Conway, which has gone to court to defend its right to regulate short-term rentals, wanted SB 249 to increase life safety inspection requirements for STRs.
He read a letter into the record from the Conway Fire Chief which read, “I have had numerous interactions with short-term rentals, all of them negative. They currently do not get inspections and we only see them when there are emergency responses. Every STR I’ve been in has had life safety issues, from lack of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to bunkrooms in basements with no adequate egress, to improperly installed wood stoves and unmaintained heating systems.”
OUT OF BUSINESS?
Those from the Bed and Breakfast industry took issue with the lack of requirements and certifications for short-term rentals.
Heidi Milbrand, President of the New Hampshire Bed and Breakfast Association, called STRs “fly by night operations” that undercut the livelihoods of other, more traditional lodging establishments.
“‘I’m highly disappointed in this bill and I oppose it on principle. Once again you show no concern for legitimate small business lodging owners,” she said. “It seems as if you want us to go out of business.”
“This bill opens the door for investors to purchase multiple cheap buildings and rent them out without any oversight.”
She noted that bed and breakfasts are expected to play by an entirely different set of rules.
“To be a legitimate bed and breakfast the state may set certain benchmarks. [A B&B]t needs to be owner-occupied and nowhere in this bill does it state that a person must live there,” she said. “[B&Bs] need to have a minimum of four rooms to rent and breakfast is included in the room rate. We need to have our kitchens licensed and inspected. We also collect rooms and meals tax for the state. We need to carry commercial insurance and depending on the city or town we need to have sprinkler systems.”
Thais St. Clair of the Lake Region Bed and Breakfast Association has a breadth of experience in the industry — she has owned and operated a bed and breakfast for nine years, owns two long term rentals and manages two short term rentals — and said she “recognized the need for every type of accommodation.”
She said the number of absentee owners who did not properly oversee their short-term rental properties was at the heart of the problem, and would continue to be an issue unless the bill adds stronger language.
“I believe this bill wouldn’t even exist if the property management of STRs was in place in the first place,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.