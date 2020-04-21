The lights were off. The seats were empty. The doors were closed.
The Colonial Theater in Bethlehem was still in winter hibernation on Monday, and executive director Steve Dignazio wondered when it would awaken for the summer season. If it awakens at all.
“There’s very little clarity about when or how we will re-open,” Dignazio said. “So we’re taking it a month at a time.”
COVID-19 has made life difficult for arts organizations. They closed in mid-March and it’s unclear when they will re-open. In the meantime their income has dried up with no events or performances.
And beyond that is a bigger concern: When they resume operations, will the public turn out?
“The long range thing everybody is going to have to deal with is: What if you lose support?” Dignazio said. “You can’t have an arts venue without arts for very long. It’s like having a grocery store without products on the shelves. Sooner or later you have to have toilet paper on the shelves or people will stop coming in.”
ECONOMIC IMPACT
Typically, Dignazio calls on sponsors and advertisers in April.
Not this year.
“I can’t go out and ask them for dollars now,” he said. “They don’t even know when they’re going to be open.”
The Colonial draws 60 percent of its budget from advertising, ticket sales, concessions and rentals and 40 percent through grants, donations, sponsorships and fundraising events.
Dignazio anticipates a drop in revenue this year with fewer events, customers, and donors.
“The good news is the Colonial Theater is a very lean operation with only two full-time people on staff year round, we’re not a multiplex,” Dignazio said. “We have had two really, really good years and my board was very prudent about putting money away, so we have reserves.”
That’s fortunate.
But Dignazio worries the COVID-19 business shutdowns could undermine Bethlehem’s vibrant arts-based economy.
The heart of that economy is on Main Street. The downtown business district is anchored by arts, culture and food establishments such as The Gallery at WREN, Cold Mountain Cafe, Rek-Lis Brewing Company, and 42 Maple Contemporary Arts Center, and The Colonial.
For those businesses there is no quick fix. Federal relief funds won’t cover all the losses; Grant-giving foundations will turn their attention to the ongoing crisis. The recovery will have to be community based, Dignazio said.
“We all depend on each other to generate traffic,” Dignazio said. “That could all go down.”
Those concerns are shared by Jody Fried, executive director of Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury.
Catamount Arts closed on March 15, laid off 12 of 18 workers, sharply reduced hours for remaining staff, and ran a $70,000 shortfall in the first month of the shutdown.
“It’s a huge hit,” Fried said. “I think the reality is, the longer this goes on the more difficult it will be for organizations, especially the ones that are carrying infrastructure, to remain healthy. It’s going to take creativity within these organizations to do things differently.”
The financial impact extends beyond Catamount Arts. The organization generates $2.5 million per year in regional economic impact, through events, activities, performances and concerts. That does not include the many efforts it supports. Catamount’s portable stage was used for 33 shows across northern Vermont and New Hampshire last year, helping to generate millions more in regional spending.
“Once you start looking at the economic impact, it’s really significant,” Fried said.
Arts organizations were not classified as essential businesses under emergency orders in New Hampshire and Vermont. That’s ironic when you consider the creative sector’s role in rebuilding post-industrial economies in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country.
“I’d make the argument we are critical to all of us being successful,” Fried said. “The fact is, we are really serving an essential function and yet there’s no resources to support that now.”
GOING ONLINE
Catamount Arts is looking for new ways to engage with the public.
They have launched a virtual version of their annual youth film slam, which has drawn 140 entries from across the world, and this week they announced the Kingdom COVID Chronicles, a four-week sketchbook project documenting the crisis that will culminate with a public showing when allowed. They have also launched a pay-per-view service for new release independent films.
Through those efforts, Catamount aims to maintain its critical relationship with the community, Fried said.
“We’re not like arts organizations in New York City and Los Angeles, with million dollar endowments,” Fried said. “Most of the arts organizations in this region are hand to mouth, and they depend on the support of the community in order to survive.”
It’s not just Catamount. Other arts groups have turning to digital media as a way to bring people together in a time of social distancing.
The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro recently started an online arts collection The Show Must Go On and a crowd-source online gallery Pigment & Paper. Next month they begin a songwriting competition called The Battle of the Bandwidth.
The Colonial will also unveil a pay-per-view streaming service as part of a digital rollout in the coming weeks.
“It has nothing to do with making money, it has to do with continuing to engage our community,” Dignazio said.
SCHEDULING
COVID-19 has disrupted schedules everywhere.
Springtime shows have been called off. Summertime events are in question. And there’s no telling when public health orders on crowd size and social distancing will be lifted.
“I hate to say we won’t open for the season, because I just can’t believe it. But they’re talking about theaters being the last ones on the list to re-open,” said Dignazio, who recently postponed The Colonial’s May 2 opening. “Some are saying ‘Not until they have a vaccine’ and that might be a year from now.”
The issue will not be resolved quickly.
Even if arts organizations get the OK, they face barriers. Crowds may be slow to return, due to financial problems and virus fears. Many artists have already called off summer tours because of COVID-related issues: Travel restrictions, festival cancellations and barriers to rehearsal.
The Great North Woods Committee for the Arts in Columbia, N.H., has canceled eight shows through the end of the summer — most at the request of artists.
“I think we only canceled one, all the others were canceled by the performers. When the big festivals all announce they’re not going to happen, everything falls apart,” said GNWCA president Charlie Jordan. Booking for next year has also been impacted, because music conferences have been wiped out. “All of that got scrapped, everything is dead in the water.”
MOVING FORWARD
The owners of The Rialto Theater in Lancaster are keeping the lights on.
They have posted a series of messages on the marquee (jokes, birthday wishes, anniversaries, and more) to remain engaged with the community during the COVID-19 shutdown, according to co-owners Greg Cloutier and Dave Fuller.
“Just turning the marquee on at night, rather than leaving it off, we try to bring some life to Main Street, it’s what we can do to make people remember the Rialto,” said Cloutier.
Their goal is to preserve the business, which has seen ticket sales increase from 15,000 to 31,000 per year over the past decade.
Like most in the entertainment sector, Cloutier and Fuller are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst. They know an economic recovery will require a collective effort.
“We’ve got to pull out all the stops to get our people back to Main Street,” Cloutier said. “Not just to the Rialto but to the food establishments, to the retail businesses, to the local gym. I think people may be too comfortable to leave the house. I hope that’s not the case.”
Other arts groups share the Rialto’s cautious optimism.
Catamount Arts and The Colonial have maintained their summer schedules, in the hopes some events can be staged. The Highland Center is aiming to be open in July.
Other organizations like Bread and Puppet Theater, Circus Smirkus, Vermont Children’s Theater, and The Weathervane Theatre have announced no changes at this time.
However, there are no guarantees. That means people and organizations dedicated to bringing people together must remain apart and wait. As the message on The Colonial Theater marquee says: Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, Stay Tuned.
Said Dignazio, “Really, what we want is to be doing our jobs again, and I have no idea when that’s going to happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.