Over a dozen state officials visited Caledonia County Monday to promote the myriad programs still available to communities, businesses and individuals primarily funded through the federal ARPA pandemic recovery awards.
The officials, representing a cross-section of the state agencies and departments, including Building and General Services, Transportation, Natural Resources, Libraries, Economic Development and more, highlighted some programs that cumulatively have hundreds of millions of dollars still to allocate.
The visit was part of the “ARPA Tour” by members of Gov. Phil Scott’s administration, traveling the state to provide direct assistance to communities to tap into the funding. The officials also made site visits to various businesses and organizations that have participated in the programs.
“Our goal is to try to ensure that we get as much ARPA money into the region as we can,” said Lindsay Kurrle, Secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, during opening comments. Kurrle noted the level of funding provides an unprecedented opportunity for the state and local communities, as the officials made an “elevator pitch” about some of their key programs.
“Then we’ll turn the floor over to all of you to hear from you. We can hear about what’s on your mind, concerns you have and try to answer questions,” said Kurrle.
David DiBiase, Deputy Commissioner for Buildings and General Services, described the Municipal Energy Resilience Program, which helps municipalities invest in town-owned facilities with weatherization, renewable energy, battery storage and other improvements to make municipal buildings more efficient.
Josh Hanford, Commissioner of Housing and Community Development, discussed the various housing development and improvement programs launched to address the critical housing shortage in the state.
Flood reduction, public library improvements, economic development, water and sewer projects, brownfield clean-ups, bridgework, and more were all part of the presentation.
It wasn’t all ARPA-funded or state-administered programs that the officials discussed either. Anson Tebbetts, Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets, outlined a program that would make a $600 relief payment to front-line farm and meatpacking workers that were on the job during the pandemic.
The officials noted some regional recipients that were funded by some of the programs they described, including Gingue Farm in Waterford, received a Working Lands grant to transition some of their operations to grains, water, and stormwater projects in St. Johnsbury, infrastructure work in Hardwick, an effort to develop a water system in Burke and more.
Doug Farnham, Deputy Secretary of the Agency of Administration, closed the presentation by offering a big picture on the amount of funding and process for communities and entities to tap into.
Farnham noted that in the program’s first year, Vermont moved about $1 billion to individuals, towns, businesses, and organizations to stave off the economic calamity. And the ARPA funds, which are a separate allocation, are still being allocated.
“The billion dollars of ARPA money that came in the beginning of 2021, that was recovery money. … We have until the end of 2024 to obligate it, to get it into a grant or contract, the we have until the end of 2026 to spend it,” said Farnham. “The money that’s flowing out over the next three years, we’ve spent $234 million as of the end of March. … That means we have $800 million that we’re still going to be putting out into Vermont over the next three years.”
The audience was an assortment of area legislators, select board members, planning board members and others.
St. Johnsbury Select Board member Steve Isham asked how the town’s plans for the shuttered former Armory would fit into the Municipal Energy Resilience Program.
Ryegate Select Board members Andrew Smith and Regina Hazel described some frustration they’ve had with the MERP to see if an ongoing effort to install geothermal at the town garage and a fire station. “Are we going to fall through the cracks and are we going to have to do it on our own?” asked Smith of the project.
Others from Danville, Concord, and elsewhere around the NEK posed questions about various funding opportunities during the 1.5-hour session, and several local legislators chimed in with comments, questions and ideas as well.
While the officials said their agencies and departments were available for future questions and assistance, they also referred the audience to the Northeastern Vermont Development Association, the regional planning commission that helps serve as a liaison between local communities, businesses and organizations and state agencies for many of these programs and NVDA Executive Director David Snedeker and other staff members were on hand to talk with people after the meeting.
