Over a dozen state officials visited Caledonia County Monday to promote the myriad programs still available to communities, businesses and individuals primarily funded through the federal ARPA pandemic recovery awards.

The officials, representing a cross-section of the state agencies and departments, including Building and General Services, Transportation, Natural Resources, Libraries, Economic Development and more, highlighted some programs that cumulatively have hundreds of millions of dollars still to allocate.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments