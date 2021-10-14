State officials, community partners, local politicians and members of a workforce development crew gathered at a Lyndonville farm on Monday afternoon to laud both the state’s farmers and the Vermont Barn Painting Project. The project started in Caledonia County in 2010 and expanded to serve the entire state in 2020.
Tamarlane Farm, a second-generation, organic, grass-fed dairy owned and operated by Eric and Cathy Paris, is the most recent recipient of a freshly painted bright-red barn.
“Getting our barn painted has been nothing less than a dream come true,” Eric Paris told those gathered. “Since my parents moved here in 1956, [this] has been way high on the list of priorities, but because of limited time and financial resources, we were never able to do it. I feel safe in saying that if it weren’t for this program, it might not have ever happened.”
Before this fall, the 150-plus-year-old barn has always been a gray color, with holes instead of windows and no trim. Cows are milked in the basement of the barn, with the upstairs utilized for storage.
The painting project was completed by ReSOURCE YouthBuild, a 12-month program serving 16- to 24-year-olds in Chittenden and Washington counties who have dropped out of high school and need comprehensive development and job training.
“We are here to celebrate the best of Vermont,” said Anson Tebbetts, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. “That’s neighbors helping neighbors, neighbors helping farmers and helping our youth get some lifelong skills.”
Tebbetts was raised on his family’s farm in nearby Cabot, where he continues to live.
Tom Longstreth, executive director of ReSOURCE, thanked all of the project’s partners including the A. Pizzagali Family Farm Fund, which has supported barn painting efforts with funding for the past 11 years.
He noted that his organization could not find a barn painting instructor for the project, due to the current workforce shortage, so Andrew Jope, the organization’s overall training director, stepped up to lead the crew. Longstreth said that ReSOURCE’s role is to build a bridge between those who are out of work and need skills and employers.
Lisa Pizzagali, representing the A. Pizzagali Family Farm Fund, told those gathered that it is not too late for barns to sign up for next year’s painting season. Other Northeast Kingdom barns that have been painted through the program are the Mooreland Farm Barn in Peacham, the Webster Barn in Danville and the Jones Barn in St. Johnbury.
“Our goal, as evidently was accomplished here, is to preserve our precious farms and to improve their roadside appeal across Vermont for the locals and for those who visit our amazing state,” said Pizzagali.
“There’s almost nothing better than rounding a bend and seeing an iconic barn in Vermont,” added Ruth Henry of the Vermont Community Foundation.
According to Paris, 60, soon after his parents bought the farm, they were forced by regulation changes to put on an extension to continue milking their cows. While the extension was completed in 1965, one hundred years after the barn’s initial construction, painting the barn was and continued to be out of reach.
Paris noted that the painting crew — who was super fun to work with — gave him the motivation to buy and install windows and trim on the barn as well, taking it to the “next level.”
State officials including Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington and State Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia County, spoke in support of the project and thanked all the partners involved.
“Sometimes people are skeptical about the role of government, but I think today we can see the value of it,” said Kitchel, who also grew up on a family farm with a beloved barn.
State Rep. Martha “Marty” Feltus, R-Lyndonville, was also in attendance.
According to Commissioner Harrington, seven barns have been painted with the help of 35 participants and two are already scheduled for 2022.
Tamarlane Farm was, for many decades, a small conventional dairy, its history dating back to the late 1700s. Over the past twenty years, the Paris family has transitioned the operation to be organic-certified and grass-fed. Currently, the family milks between 30 and 40 cows.
Tamarlane Farm is part of the farmer-owned Organic Valley CROPP Cooperative. They also have a small beef operation and have been commercially composting food scraps for use on their fields and for sale since 2005.
“Barns like this and others throughout the state are really monuments of Vermont’s agricultural heritage,” Paris said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
During Monday’s press conference, Tebbetts also announced the state’s first Vermont Fantastic Farmer: Cameron Clark, an eighth-generation dairy owner and operator from Williston.
Eric Paris noted that, on Clark’s advice, he and his wife had recently switched to milking Tamarlane’s herd just once a day.
“Cameron is so fantastic, she did inspire us…” he explained.
Clark told the Caledonian-Record on Monday that the switch to once-a-day milking was done mainly due to improve her and her employee’s quality of life and reduce their stress. Clark herself made the switch three-and-a-half years ago.
As a result, her cows are healthier than ever, she has a better quality of life, and there has only been a 10-20 percent reduction in milk production.
