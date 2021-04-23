State officials said Friday they were hopeful to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming days and said it likely would first be deployed in the Northeast Kingdom where they feared the pace of vaccine registrations were starting to slow.
“We have seen some hesitancy, lack of folks stepping up to make appointments, and so forth,” said Gov. Phil Scott during the state’s COVID-19 media briefing Friday. “But I will say, some of the strategy that we have put into place is working.”
Scott cited utilizing local EMS to deliver vaccines directly to communities and residents and “trying to meet them where they are” as part of the state’s strategy that seems to be making a difference. “We are going to continue with that strategy.”
“Our mission is to get as many people vaccinated as possible and in those areas where we are seeing a lack of interest we are trying to develop a strategy to increase the demand,” said Scott.
Scott and other state officials were optimistic that the federal agencies that called for a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine would approve its resumed use and allow the single-dose vaccine to be used in expanded offerings in the Northeast Kingdom and other pockets of the state.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Agency of Human Service Deputy Secretary Jenney Samuelson referenced hopes to begin using the vaccine in Essex County as early as Tuesday.
Scott urged residents to “stay tuned” for updates over the weekend and early next week for details if and when the vaccine was cleared for use again.
“I don’t want to get out too far ahead because I don’t want to get people’s hopes up,” said Scott of prematurely announcing vaccination clinic plans that would use the J&J doses before it was approved.
NEK Cases & Vaccinations
The Northeast Kingdom added 102 cases in the last 7 days, a further decline from the March surge. The 7-day average of new cases has nearly fallen to the level it was at before the prison outbreak in Newport and the March surge in the NEK.
There have now been 2,351 cases in the region, with 1,169 in Orleans County, 930 in Caledonia County and 252 in Essex County.
In terms of vaccinations, 44.4 percent of eligible Essex County adults, 49.0 percent of eligible Caledonia County adults, and 50.0 percent of eligible Orleans County adults have received at least their first dose of vaccine.
