State Officials Focus On Mental Health

State officials focused on the many mental health needs Vermonters are experiencing and highlighted the services available and the roll-out of the new 988 suicide and crisis hotline that will go live this Saturday.
“Like many other states we are seeing more Vermonters in crisis,” said Gov. Phil Scott during his administration’s press conference Tuesday. “We are working to reverse these trends.”
Scott described the confluence of the pandemic, economic headwinds, social and political events, and other factors as all contributing to a heavy toll of mental health concerns for Vermonters of all ages and circumstances.
He and his team described the resources available from state officials and local mental health agencies. “There is help out there,” added Scott.
Alison Krompf, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Mental Health, noted that when the pandemic first hit, there was a reduction of people accessing care as appointments were canceled or limited, similar to health care. This led to people with active mental health care needs not receiving their ongoing care, as was the case with people confronting new concerns and needs.
When restrictions were lifted and people were able to access services, similar to health care fields, there was an influx of people who in many instances were sicker or needed more help than they otherwise would have needed with more consistent care, said Krompf.
Before the pandemic Vermont calls to the suicide prevention hotline averaged about 150 callers a month, last January there were over 500 in a single month, said Krompf, noting some of that may be related to greater awareness of the service but it’s also viewed as an indicator of increased need. In addition, there has been consistently higher use of crisis services, such as at emergency departments, since the onset of the pandemic.
“It’s enough data to know this isn’t anecdotal,” said Krompf. “People are reaching out more and when they are reaching out they have greater need.”
Katina Idol, a mental health provider at Lamoille County Mental Health, noted the pandemic has been especially hard on children, as telehealth services did not work as well for them as they did for adults, and adolescents are now increasingly reaching out for help.
Idol’s point was reiterated by Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, who noted that youth risk behavior surveys reveal a troubling trend with “alarmingly high rates” of anxiety and depression before the pandemic and those concerns only be exacerbated by COVID disruptions.
Starting this Saturday, July 16, Vermonters will be able to access the new 988 suicide and crisis hotline.
The officials said Vermont has been preparing for this transition for two years. The new number, similar to calling 911 for emergency response or 211 to identify other services, will connect callers with mental health professionals that can assist in times of crisis.
988 is not just a suicide prevention hotline but for anyone that is experiencing a mental health crisis, or someone who helps care for someone that may be experiencing a crisis, said Krompf.
“After prolonged isolation and uncertainty … not only has the need for mental health support increased but that social fabric we relied on has frayed,” said Krompf.
Besides the 988 hotline, Vermont Department of Mental Health has a number of resources available on its website for community leaders, employers, families and others that might be looking for help on how to foster a positive environment to support mental health.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson noted that 21% of US adults experience mental illness.
Additional information about the transition to 988 and other services is available at mentalhealth.vermont.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.