KIRBY — The owner of Kirby Mulch Company told state officials and legislators gathered at his Route 2 business yard on Tuesday that Act 250 criteria must loosen to support the forest products economy.
Heath Bunnell said it took 30 months and over $60,000 to push through the requirements of the state’s Act 250 land management law, and he still hasn’t established the business he envisioned when he purchased the land. Currently, the business deals mulch, compost and firewood.
It was among mounds of mulch and piles of firewood that the Rural Economic Development Working Group assembled to hear from Bunnell and to tour the grounds of his business. Together with his consultant, Cynthia Stuart, Bunnell welcomed a dozen people to the property beneath a tent offering shelter from a cold drizzle.
The purpose of the Rural Economic Development Working Group is to advance legislation and policy initiatives that will help strengthen the economy in rural Vermont communities. The group is made up of members of the Vermont House of Representatives.
Visiting Kirby Mulch Company were representatives Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury, and Terri Williams, of Granby. Together they represent 19 towns from the Northeast Kingdom, including Kirby, which is in Williams’ district.
Also taking part in the listening tour stop was Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder.
Kirby Mulch was the first of three tour stops on the day related to the forest economy. After the Kirby stop, the group traveled to Kingdom Trails in East Burke to hear from Executive Director Abby Long. Their final stop was a timber harvest site tour at the Weyerhaeuser property in Island Pond.
The group spent over 90 minutes with Bunnell, learning about his efforts to diversify a business that began in logging before adding excavation work and now the mulch business. Bunnell, of Kirby, said starting the mulch business was a realization that forestry wouldn’t cut it business-wise unless there was a reliable way to deal the timber harvesting by-products.
“For me I was kind of looking at a small logging operation, an excavation business and then this mulch operation all working together to keep myself making money and working,” said Bunnell. His businesses employ 18 people.
He said he found the perfect location along Route 2, purchased the land and then encountered an Act 250 permitting process he found cumbersome, costly and time-consuming. He said establishing the yard from which to deal the mulch and firewood faced as much scrutiny as if he were trying to build a major retail box store in Kirby.
“It’s the same criteria as if we were going to start a business like a Lowes or Walmart,” he said. “We had to jump through the same hurdles.”
He praised the Act 250 commissioners who he dealt with but said the criteria on which their decisions are based are too stringent when it comes to land use for a forest products operation. Bunnell said a local land-based business like harvesting trees and then converting them into uses that support local people should be treated like a farming operation, which requires no such Act 250 scrutiny.
Pushing through Act 250 to open Kirby Mulch meant dealing with a historic barn, which required a board-by-board dismantling, agricultural soils testing, river corridor issues, a driveway permit, wetland buffers, stormwater rules and composting rules.
Bunnell even spent $7,000 to hire a river scientist to try to alleviate concerns about the business being located next to a river. The report was not accepted, and it altered what he can do on the land as part of the business operation. In addition to the river proximity issue a wetlands determination means that out of 28 acres, he can only use 5½ acres.
Bunnell said he hopes to revisit the wetlands issue in the future to allow for more land use to expand his business.
He was encouraged to share with the group what changes he would like to see at the state level to strengthen the forest products economy. He said the Act 250 criteria needs to make an exception for the industry. He said most logging operations would find it too expensive to push through the process of diversifying the way he did. He said even the small-scale backyard firewood processor is bound by Act 250 permitting rules.
“My intentions are to get Act 250 to loosen up, not get stiffer. Even though I have my own permit, I want the guy to have his firewood processor in his backyard,” said Bunnell. “If the state would just loosen it up so we didn’t need a permit for firewood or anything that is generated in the local area from the forest to the homeowner.”
He also said an improved biomass market will help the forest products industry.
“If we don’t have any biomass markets to go with this it doesn’t work,” he said. He was asked about the importance of keeping the woodchip-fueled Ryegate power plant operating.
“It would be huge if Ryegate closed,” he said. “I’d like somebody like Green Mountain Power to own a facility like Ryegate to keep things in check and put some stability like Burlington Electric has.”
The officials were attentive to Bunnell’s concerns. Among the things they said should be improved is the communication between the state and the forest products business entrepreneur faced with the Act 250 hurdle. They also feel like a program that provides money for permitting could be funded at a higher level. Currently, the most a prospective business owner could get through the program is $5,000. Heath spent $61,624 to work through the Act 250 process.
Snyder said Heath’s concerns are valid and he encouraged Heath to make himself available for legislators in the next session.
“As you see the contraction in pulp and paper grade demand, you’ve got an entrepreneur like Heath who said, ‘Alright, I’m going to solve that. I’m going to meet another need in society here and we want to see that, we have to see that,” said Snyder. “We’re not going to see the pulp mills coming back so how do we rebuild the Vermont forest economy?”
He said control over land use is necessary, but there needs to be sensible accommodations. “It’s not about turning things into the Wild West,” but “we need to rethink permitting conditions,” said Snyder.
Rep. Sims who has been with the Rural Economic Development Working Group on tours throughout the state said the three NEK stops Tuesday were important destinations to help inform decision-makers.
“These folks represent key pieces of that (forest economy) value chain, and we’re looking to find out how we can better support them,” she said. “We’re hoping these series of conversations will help inform legislators.”
