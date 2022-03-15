This week marked the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont and state officials marked the occasion while keeping an eye on the future.
“It was March 13, 2020, when I declared a state of emergency, shut down schools, closed businesses and told people to stay home to stay safe,” said Gov. Phil Scott during Tuesday’s media briefing. “Since that day we’ve watched as Vermonters have stepped up, gone above and beyond and as a result we’ve led the way throughout these past two years.”
“That willingness to do the right thing has positioned us well as we move into a new phase of our response to this virus, learning how to live with and manage COVID, because we know it will not fully go away,” he added.
“But even as Vermont continues to lead the nation, it is still important to pause and reflect on the toll it has taken,” said Scott, noting this Saturday, March 19, will also be the two-year anniversary of the first COVID related death. Scott will order flags to half-staff this Saturday to remember all those lost over the last two year.
Vermont Health Commissioner also marked the anniversary, offering thoughts on the impact the pandemic has had on Vermonters well-being including with anxiety, isolation and illness.
“We’ve also made huge strides in public health - with the development of highly effective vaccines, easy access to testing and new treatments that are saving lives,” said Levine.
Levine and Scott both noted that even though the state and country are in the midst of a transition from pandemic to endemic, in which the public health response to COVID will be closer to efforts to combat the flu, people must remain vigilant for potential changes in the virus’ spread and prevalence.
“Keep your masks around and hold on to those rapid tests,” suggested Levine.
During the briefing, Levine announced that changes would be coming to the state’s regional testing sites that are run in conjunction with local partners.
Levine said the shift would be to continue the state’s pivot away from PCR testing to test with more rapid results, including antigen and LAMP testing. People who register for a test on the state’s scheduling platform will soon be able to select whether they want a PCR test, which some still need for travel or work purposes, or alternatively a take-home antigen or LAMP test that would provide near-instant results.
Levine also said that there were some adjustments to the isolation, quarantine, and testing recommendations for those who test positive or are close contacts.
Levine said it was important to remember that no one can predict the timing or impact of future variants, and the state will continue to monitor conditions across the state through a variety of means, including hospitalization metrics, wastewater testing and other measurements, while deemphasizing the new case count.
Levine also highlighted that it’s been over a week since the last COVID fatality in Vermont.
Some areas have begun to adapt testing opportunities in response to reduced demand.
This week North Country Hospital announced shifts to its testing offerings. Wendy Franklin, director of communications at NCH, said NCH’s modular unit would now be closed on Wednesday and Fridays while offering testing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Testing is also available at Newport Ambulance on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
NEK Cases
While it’s been a week since the last death in Vermont it’s been nearly a month since the last COVID fatality in the Northeast Kingdom. The latest deaths were on Feb. 16 in Orleans County and Feb. 15 in Caledonia County.
Cases in the NEK have leveled off in recent weeks, averaging between 13 and 17 cases per day since Feb. 27.
The total regional count is now at 12,784 confirmed cases according to the Health Department dashboard.
The Health Department is also reporting that 34% of Essex County residents 5 and older are now up-to-date on their vaccinations, which includes being boosted when eligible, 49% of Orleans County residents are up to date and 50% of Caledonia County residents are up to date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.