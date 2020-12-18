A recent jump in cases in the Northeast Kingdom spurred state officials to convene a remote meeting with local leaders from Orleans and Essex Counties in hopes of sharing information and slowing the rise in cases.

While the pace of new cases in the most northeastern corner of the state has abated somewhat from when Essex and Orleans had the highest per capita rates of recent cases, the region has trended above state averages and had puzzled health officials who could not identify any links between the bulk of cases.

