State Officials Outline Prison Outbreak Theories

State officials outlined two theories to explain the ongoing outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility, which is now in its third week.
The outbreak was first detected in Feb. 23 following a facility-wide round of testing conducted on Feb. 25. Since then the Department of Corrections has placed the prison on full lockdown and completed at least 5 subsequent rounds of facility-wide testing, returning positive cases among inmates and staff each time.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith explained DOC’s response and their theories about how the virus started and spread within the facility.
“There are 2 major theories. First is it did come from the outside through correctional officers that were coming in on various shifts, and the other theory is it is being passed inmate to inmate, mouth to mouth through diverted narcotics and drugs,” said Smith, explaining that some inmates receive medications to aid in addiction recovery and it is possible that some inmates are not swallowing their meds, and later selling it to other inmates in the facility. “It could be one, or the other, or it could be both.”
Smith credited DOC’s response and said while it is delivering expected results, they had hoped and thought the outbreak would be over sooner.
“What is recommended is when we have a situation like this is that you cohort — those that are exposed and those that have the virus. We cohort through contact tracing to make sure that we seal off any spread among others that aren’t associated with those two populations,” said Smith. “Up in Newport that has been successful frankly. The units where we are seeing the positive cases are those isolation units. I think what we are seeing is exactly what we thought we would. We were hoping that it would be less than what it is.”
There is one inmate that is hospitalized as a result of the Newport outbreak. Smith said the inmate has no fever and good blood oxygen saturation and was transferred to North County Hospital in Newport out of an abundance of caution. Over 135 inmates and staff have been determined to now be free of the virus and cleared to leave isolation since the start of the outbreak.
Prison officials are awaiting the results of the latest round of testing that was conducted at the Newport prison on Thursday.
Smith also said that the Northeast Correctional Complex was keeping tabs on positive test results among staff at that facility in St. Johnsbury.
Rachel Feldman, principal assistant in the office of the DOC commissioner, said the St. Johnsbury prison had been placed back on modified lockdown this week after operating for a while under full lockdown following positive test results.
Feldman said contact tracing determined the most recent cases among the St. Johnsbury staff were found to have no interaction with others at the facility. A facility-wide round of testing will be conducted in St. Johnsbury on March 23.
