State Officials Say COVID Conditions Continue To Improve

While COVID-19 cases across the Northeast Kingdom and Vermont have continued to drop and state officials say the worst of the omicron surge may be behind us, several more people have died in recent days, including two Northeast Kingdom residents.
According to information released Tuesday by the Vermont Health Department, an Orleans County resident died on Feb. 3 and a Caledonia County resident died on Feb. 5. This brings the regional total of pandemic fatalities to 58. This is the first death for the NEK in nearly a month.
There have been 3 Essex County deaths, 23 Caledonia County deaths and 32 Orleans County deaths.
The average daily count of new cases has fallen from a pandemic high of over 98 cases per day on Jan. 15 to just under 25 cases per day on Feb. 7, according to the latest data.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. Phil Scott and other officials said the recent trend of dropping cases was an encouraging sign, but continued to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted to get the best possible protection from severe illness due to the coronavirus.
Test At Home Opens To Independent Schools
During the state’s media briefing Tuesday, AOE Secretary Dan French said Vermont’s schools had also seen a recent reduction in COVID-related impacts.
“With our high vaccination rates and omicron receding, our schools have reached more stability in their operations,” said French, while noting it was important for Vermont families to continue to get students vaccinated and boosted.
As a result, French said AOE was able to expand its Test at Home program to independent schools across the state this week.
“We are reaching stability in both supply and demand for antigen tests relative to our Test at Home program. Our supply remains very strong so this week we announced the expansion of Test at Home to include independent schools,” said French. “They are able to order those tests as we speak.”
French also announced that AOE will soon launch an “assurance testing program” for school staff to replace the surveillance PCR testing that was wound down with changes to the school testing protocol in early January. The new program, which will launch in the coming days, will provide 2-test antigen tests to school staff each week. Participation in the program is voluntary.
During the media briefing, French said it was important for schools to continue the transition back to more normal operations and to find ways to lessen the anxiety in schools, which can have a negative effect on the children.
Both Scott and French said the state would begin to consider whether the mask recommendation for students and staff might be lifted in the weeks ahead.
“The sooner we can get them back to anything that resembles normal the better off the kids are going to be and that’s what we are working towards,” said Scott.
French said workforce issues like teacher burnout remain a concern and reducing the tension within schools should be the focus. “We’ve set schools up to be isolated and protected and that tension is not sustainable,” said French. “Every single day our teachers are in classrooms trying to make students feel normal and that’s a hard load to bear.”
“I think it’s important that we collectively work on our attitudes toward the virus and really do our best to acknowledge that we’ve been through a heck of a journey here and it’s a pretty amazing accomplishment that we’ve been able to keep our schools open throughout some of the more difficult moments of the pandemic, which every educator should be tremendously proud about,” said French. “But now we should work equally hard to lower the tension in our buildings and get back to the joy of teaching and learning.”
