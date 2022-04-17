State Officials Say COVID Uptick Expected

State officials said the recent uptick in COVID cases across Vermont was expected and not cause for worry or change in course.
During last week’s media briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine addressed the rise of Omicron’s BA2 subvariant and recent cases, which were up 29 percent week over week, but still significantly lower than the Omicron peak from January.
“This is not unexpected with this subvariant, which is even more transmissible than the original Omicron variant,” said Levine. “The good news is so far hospitalizations have increased slightly, but again are nothing like it was at the peak of Omicron.
Levine says the state continues to focus on hospitalizations and hospital capacity. He noted a report from Vermont’s hospitals that indicate of the people hospitalized with COVID, only 40 percent were actually at the hospital to receive treatment for COVID; the rest were at the hospital for other reasons and happened to test positive.
Levine said that distinction is important to understand the impact COVID is having in terms of serious outcomes. He noted that New Hampshire recently shifted the way they report COVID hospitalizations to only include people who are hospitalized because of COVID and not count the ones who simply happen to have COVID, but are hospitalized for other reasons.
Levine said that Vermont will continue to count all hospitalized with an “association with COVID” while monitoring the specific circumstances.
Levine also noted that deaths caused by COVID were significantly down from December, January and February as well and said that the virus does not need to upend daily lives as long as people stay current on their vaccine, get tested when symptomatic and stay home when sick. There have only been two COVID-related deaths in Vermont in April. The last COVID related death in the NEK was on Feb. 16.
“But based upon our current local and regional data, there is no need for any new mitigation strategies at this time here in Vermont,” said Levine.
The NEK, which has seen a levelling off of confirmed COVID cases at about 12 per day the last few weeks. This, though, does not include home tests, which have been steadily ticking up according to the partial number reported through the Health Department’s online portal. Levine encouraged Vermonters to continue to report home test results on the Health Department website. The data helps inform officials about potential case trends.
While confirmed cases in the NEK are the lowest they have been since last fall they are still causing occasional disruptions, including forcing classes to be cancelled for part of the week at Glover Community School.
Asked about the closure this week, Agency of Education Secretary Dan French said he had been informed of the closure and noted there was an operational impact to the school from some staff and that cases within schools continue to be representative of cases within the wider community.
French also noted the spring vacation and expected warmer weather. “So I’m optimistic that schools will be able to manage the next couple of weeks pretty well,” he said.
Overdose Deaths
During the media briefing Dr. Levine highlighted a tragic impact the pandemic has had on overdose deaths. Levine said the isolation caused by the pandemic combined with the rise in fentanyl resulted in a 33 percent in overdose deaths, rising from 158 in 2020 to 210 in 2021. Levine said the state would renew efforts to provide Vermonters the help and treatment they need to achieve harm reduction.
According to a report released by the Health Department earlier this month that includes preliminary data from 2021, that year was the highest in over a decade for overdose deaths. The top three drug combinations accounting for the majority of overdose deaths in 2021 include fentanyl and cocaine (46 percent), fentanyl and prescription opioids (16 percent) and fentanyl and alcohol (14 percent).
While overdoses were up across the state, it was mixed in the Northeast Kingdom, due to the small numbers. Caledonia County went from 12 in 2020 to 10 in 2021. Essex reported 0 both years among residents, and Orleans went from 6 in 2020 to 9 in 2021. The data is still preliminary and there are potentially additional deaths that are still being considered for cause and county of residence.
The counties with the highest per capita rate of overdose in 2021 Rutland and Windham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.