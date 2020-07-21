With school reopening just a few weeks away myriad issues will need to be resolved at the state and local level as education officials consider how best to meet student needs and protect public health.
State officials reaffirmed Tuesday that they believe conditions in Vermont allow for a return to in-person schooling but concede that the school day will be dramatically different than it was before the pandemic.
During Gov. Phil Scott’s Tuesday press conference on the pandemic, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine outlined why health and education officials believe the return to school can be safely accomplished.
“The Health Department continues to work with the education sector and constantly refine K-12 guidance and listen to the abundant input and provide the most science-based guidance possible,” said Levine. “I cannot emphasize enough how Vermont’s COVID landscape looks so different from the many other states that have surged yet are still discussing reopening. Our state of viral suppression and our testing and contract testing capability make the timing right here.”
While the officials remain confident that reopening can occur, there are a number of uncertainties in terms of what school will look like and even how many students may be present within a school district.
Vermont Education Secretary Dan French said Tuesday applications from families to homeschool their children have seen an increase of 10-15 percent, although, he noted, as hybrid education models are more fully developed that trend may not play out. He also noted that school officials would monitor for the contrasting possibility that people are moving to Vermont to leave regions with greater viral activity and will be placing their children into local school districts. State and local officials would have a better understanding of the homeschool and residency applications by mid August, he said.
French said at this point the AOE does not have a clear picture on how school’s will individually navigate the state’s health guidance or how many schools will ultimately adopt a hybrid model in which only a portion of students are at school at any given point.
“We just released the guidance on hybrid learning last week, so I think it’s a little early, but I am contemplating collecting that information on a monthly basis from school districts so we can understand the pattern of instructions around the state,” said French.
The 3-page guidance on hybrid learning focuses on the regulatory requirements for schools to meet state expectations in terms of student attendance and total education time when utilizing a remote or hybrid model.
It also outlines policy questions schools districts and boards should consider when adopting this type of plan, such as emphasizing in-person instruction for students in primary grades, the process for parents to sign up for or discontinue hybrid learning, how special education services will be provided, and how remote education would align with the in-person coursework.
“The conclusion of our guidance in that section is that we don’t necessarily have the authority at the state level to proscribe how [hybrid learning] is enacted outside of the requirements on attendance,” said French.
French said school boards and districts should engage with parents and staff at the local level to outline options and the path forward. “Ultimately it’s still the school board’s responsibility and the school district’s responsibility to ensure all student’s get educated.”
This may not be the last word from the state on how the hybrid model should look, said French.
“I think it’s reasonable to expect us to produce additional guidance on this topic,” said French. “It’s a topic, as you know, that isn’t really addressed in our current regulatory framework. So the goal of our initial guidance was to review the current regulation and to establish firstly to what extent is hybrid learning permissible - and it is. I think the other type of guidance we ought to produce are sort of best practice guidance or considerations that I’m sure as patterns emerge and people use their creativity to figure out how best to do this will identify some really effective approaches and probably codify those into guidance and recommendations of best practice.”
French said the AOE guidance affords local school districts the flexibility to develop individual plans to match the local school’s community, facilities and resources within the health guidance.
“At this point what we are trying to establish is public health parameters for in-person instruction,” said French. “There’s no doubt that that’s the best approach in terms of addressing the needs of students and something we strongly encourage.”
Also still a lingering question is how school’s will meet the needs of students who have limited or no internet connectivity within the context of a remote or hybrid model.
Also a question to potentially be considered in the future, said French, with the wide adoption of hybrid or remote learning is if snow days are now a thing of the past. “That’s a great question. We don’t have a lot to go on in terms of regulatory authority over that,” adding the AOE would cross that bridge when snow is in the air.
