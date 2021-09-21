State officials say elevated cases of COVID-19 in the Northeast Kingdom are due in part to the region’s low vaccination rate.
A local school official also suggested there may be instances of people not quarantining when identified as a close contact or testing positive because they are asymptomatic.
During Gov. Phil Scott’s media briefing Tuesday, officials noted that there was a high level of community spread and outbreaks in Orleans County, and the Northeast Kingdom’s per capita rate of active cases was twice that of other regions in Vermont.
“From my perspective, I think you have to just look at the vaccination rates around the state and see that there is a higher population of un-vaccinated up in the Northeast Kingdom than there is anywhere else, so that would leave me to believe that it is, again, a pandemic of the un-vaccinated at this point,” said Scott.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine concurred. “I would definitely agree that that is a significant part of things,” said Levine, who noted that the recent cases around the state were not the result of singular large-scale outbreaks but instead widely distributed smaller outbreaks and situations. “There is nothing in them that stands out for Orleans County to explain any significant percentage of case growth that has been occurring there, which tells us much more than this is community transmission occurring not necessarily a specific event or specific time and date that everything began with.”
Dr. Levine said other drivers of case growth could be a lack of adherence to mitigation strategies like mask-wearing and large social gatherings as well.
“It’s going to be very multi-factorial and impossible to pin on one thing or another, but the vaccination rate certainly isn’t helping,” added Levine.
Orleans County has experienced 4 of its top 10 days for new cases in the last week for a total of 169 cases since last Wednesday. In that same time frame, the NEK has added 278 cases. The region’s 7-day average of daily new cases is now at 40 new cases per day, the highest it has been at any point during the pandemic.
The Health Department’s vaccine dashboard shows that the NEK’s vaccination rate has incrementally increased in recent weeks but the three NEK counties continue to have the lowest vaccination rates, with 60.9% in Essex County, 74.2% in Caledonia County and 74.6% in Orleans County, with the acknowledgment that the rates are slightly higher in Essex and Caledonia counties because of vaccinations obtained in New Hampshire. The statewide average, however, is now at 87.4% of eligible people having received at least 1 dose of the vaccine.
One place where a number of the recent cases in Orleans County occurred has been at Derby Elementary School, where over 30 cases have been identified. The entire school shifted to remote learning last week and school officials informed families Monday that if cases continue to climb the school may need to remain closed for another week.
“We have continued to have cases reported daily - even as high as 7 or 8 in one day. If we continue to have a high number of reported cases we may need to consider staying remote,” said North Country SU Superintendent John Castle. “Some classes return time has already been pushed into next week due to more recent cases.”
Castle also noted that Newport City Elementary School is going remote today (Wednesday) for at least the remainder of the week because of a high number of new cases being reported each day and challenges staffing the school.
Castle said it’s hard to identify specific pathways of transmission. It could be social gatherings, birthday parties, athletic teams, and other outside-of-school activities, but it could also be in-school transmission.
“When schools are hovering around 50% actually at school and we can’t rule out in-school transmission, it seems to be the tipping point,” said Castle. “In some cases, it is also our inability to adequately staff classrooms and other services. We have cases where parents who are teachers or support staff who are out because their child is quarantining at another school. Derby’s size and number of parents who are employed in other schools has had a real impact. There just aren’t enough subs.”
“We really want people to realize that there is a high prevalence of the virus in our community and subsequently in our schools. We ask people to be cautious about large social gatherings, use masks and most importantly to stay home if showing symptoms and get tested,” said Castle.
“We also hear of cases where people are not quarantining when close contacts or even positive because they are asymptomatic,” added Castle. “We all need to be vigilant in doing our part to minimize the spread of the virus.”
Agency of Education Secretary Dan French commended Castle’s handling of a tough situation that has been disappointing to the community and cautioned other schools and communities.
“I think it could happen to many of our schools if we are not careful about precautions and vaccination rates and so forth,” said French.
French said there has been some discussion about expanding testing and other measures to support school districts trying to navigate the challenges of the Delta surge.
According to the Health Department’s report of the number of cases in schools, while infectious, there were 174 cases in schools last week, one of the highest tallies in this weekly report since the pandemic began.
Numerous schools in the Northeast Kingdom have experienced cases so far.
“It is certainly caught my attention as some of the higher levels that we’ve seen so far in the pandemic,” said French. As they have done for months now, state officials urged everyone eligible to get vaccinated.
