State Officials Say St. Johnsbury School COVID Scare Demonstrates Effective Management

Case count in Vermont as reported by the Vermont Health Department on Oct. 2.

State officials reflected on the COVID scare at St. Johnsbury School this week, saying it demonstrated an effective response to a potential case in a school setting.

St. Johnsbury School responded to an individual within the school community testing positive for COVID-19 this past weekend, and as a result, switched the entire school to remote learning on Monday and then kept the fifth grade on remote learning for Tuesday and Wednesday based on Health Department isolation recommendations, as the individual who tested positive was connected with the fifth grade.

