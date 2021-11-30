State Officials Say Too Soon To Know Youth Vaccination Rate

State officials said disruptions in testing and reporting due to the Thanksgiving holiday muddied the waters a bit in determining the state of the pandemic in Vermont and the region, but warned they expected cases to likely rise in the near future.
They also said it may be too soon to know how the vaccination drive for children will turn out in different pockets of the state over time.
The state and the Northeast Kingdom saw a drop in daily cases the last week, noted DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who oversees the state’s COVID-19 data and modeling. However, that could be attributed to a reduction in testing.
The NEK saw average daily cases drop from 55 cases per day last Wednesday to just under 40 cases per day on Monday. Pieciak compared the holiday-timed dip to last year when a similar drop in identified cases occurred around Thanksgiving before rising in the following days. Pieciak said state officials are anticipating a similar circumstance this year.
A data point not impacted by the holiday is hospitalizations, which have risen to an all-time high during the pandemic, with 84 people hospitalized as of Tuesday’s report. Health Commissioner Dr. Levine and Gov. Phil Scott indicated a majority of these cases are in the southwest portion of the state, in Bennington and Rutland counties, and officials are still trying to get more data on the circumstances of the cases.
State officials urged all Vermonters to follow common-sense advice to combat the pandemic - including to get vaccinated or boosted if eligible, to wear masks while indoors, to stay home when sick, and to get tested if symptomatic or an exposure risk.
Scott also said it was too soon to know what impact the Omicron variant may have on the course of the pandemic.
Officials highlighted that Vermont is top in the country for many vaccination metrics, including 5-11-year-olds getting vaccinated, with 40% of the state’s 44,000 youth in that age bracket getting at least one dose 1 month following federal approval.
That statewide average, though, hasn’t been realized in all corners of the state, including in the NEK where the vaccination rate for age bracket lags the statewide average like the older age brackets.
Essex County has seen 18% of 5-11-year-olds get vaccinated, the lowest in the state, followed closely by Orleans at 21%. Caledonia County has had 34% of the age bracket get vaccinated.
Agency of Education Dan French said it may still be too soon to know if this represents a trend that will hold up over time.
“I still think it’s a bit early to see what those patterns are,” said French. “I expect we will see patterns along those lines after the first of the year.”
French said he expected supporting school districts with vaccination efforts would be a focus going forward and he predicted schools with higher vaccination rates would enjoy greater operational stability going forward.
French said, though, there were still a number of school-based clinics that had not yet been held and some regions may have not had many clinics yet, which might account for the disparity in vaccination rates unfolding after the first month.
“We need to be patient and let these things unfold,” said French.
Dr. Levine said he thought there may be some predictability to childhood vaccination based on the vaccination status of their parent.
“As you know we do have disparities in our counties overall,” said Levine. “So I wouldn’t be surprised if the children of adults who chose to get vaccinated were vaccinated and the children of adults who chose not to get vaccinated might not be vaccinated.”
Additional NEK Death, Outbreaks
As part of the upload of 5 days of data following the Thanksgiving holiday, the Vermont Health Department reported one additional NEK resident died of COVID. The latest fatality was of an Orleans County resident, bringing the county total to 25 and the regional total to 48 deaths.
The Health Department also reported additional outbreaks in long-term care facilities around the state. The list of local sites now includes Union House Nursing Home in Glover with 12 cases, Margaret Pratt in Bradford with 13 cases, and Valley Vista in Bradford with 12 cases. State officials noted that while resident cases have held steady, the recent rise in long-term care cases has been among staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.