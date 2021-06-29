State Officials Still Focused On Expanding Vaccination

While new COVID-19 cases have dwindled to a trickle in the Northeast Kingdom, like much of Vermont, state officials are still focused on raising vaccination rates across all regions of the state.
In the last two weeks there have been no new cases identified in Orleans and Essex counties and only 5 new cases in Caledonia County. The last positive test in Essex County was on June 10 and on June 9 in Orleans County.
While state officials lauded Vermont’s still climbing vaccination rate and low new cases, they continued to encourage Vermonters who have not yet been vaccinated not to delay any further.
“Many of you will be celebrating Independence Day this weekend and this year it has an even greater meaning than usual,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “After 16 long and difficult months dealing with a once-in-a-century crisis and all that came with it, this 4th of July weekend vaccinated Vermonters can feel safe celebrating with their friends, attending parades and cookouts, firework displays, heading to the lake or state park, or doing just about anything you would like without having to fear the virus. Why? Because vaccines work and we are the most vaccinated state in America and one of the most vaccinated places on the planet.”
Scott mentioned that even younger children who aren’t eligible to receive the vaccine are protected when those around them are vaccinated because the virus has less of a chance to enter a community. He also noted vaccines are largely effective against variants of the virus that continue to circulate.
Vermont hit its goal of 80% of eligible Vermonters receiving at least one dose about two weeks. The statewide rate has continued to climb and is now at 81.9% with 3,617 people beginning vaccination in the last week and there are fewer than 100,000 Vermonters who are eligible that have not received a vaccination.
While the vaccination rate continues to tick up in the state, it continues to lag in the Northeast Kingdom and has nearly stalled in Essex County where less than 100 people started the vaccine since the first week of the month and the county is at 57.7% of residents having started the process.
In Orleans County, the vaccinated rate is at 68.5% with 16,229 people having received at least one dose. That is up over 650 people since the start of the month. In Caledonia County, the vaccinated rate is at 69.3% with 18,321 residents having received at least one dose. That is up about 700 since the start of the month.
While state officials are confident Vermont is in a good position now given high statewide vaccination rates and low case counts, they continue to caution that new variants and a return to indoors and closer proximities could be problematic for the unvaccinated this fall.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine noted that with the 6-weeks it often takes to be considered fully vaccinated with a 2-dose vaccination, it’s not too late to get vaccinated now.
“This is why even with Vermont’s high vaccination rates and very low case numbers you keep hearing from us,” said Levine.
Levine said several times throughout Tuesday’s media briefing that he believes the vast majority of the 99,000 Vermonters that are eligible but have not begun their vaccinations yet are not resistant or opposed to vaccination.
“Story after story tells us that the majority of unvaccinated people in Vermont have nothing against getting the vaccine they just haven’t gotten around to it or haven’t prioritized it. They may not have thought much about it, haven’t found their own personal reason. Or impossible as it seems just haven’t run into it in their day to day lives. Or they may be among the last in the wait and see group.
Upcoming Vaccinations, New Strategy
Besides walk-in vaccinations available at many of the pharmacies across the state, Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith highlighted upcoming walk-in clinics across the state, including North Country Hospital on Wednesday, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Thursday, Newport Waterfront Plaza on Friday, and Barton Fairground on Sunday among others.
“As you can see we continue to offer many convenient opportunities to get vaccinated and, as you know, fair season is around the corner. Soon we will be announcing more clinics at fairgrounds across the state,,” said Smith. “In addition, we will begin using a variety of vaccination strategies in the upcoming weeks. We will be moving to 10-14 regional COVID resources centers where both testing and vaccinations will be readily available. Each day we are qualifying and adding more primary care offices to administer vaccines. And of course, we will continue popups with a more strategic emphasis on going to locations that have been requested and where vaccinations have perhaps lagged.”
Smith said more details on the resource centers would be coming in the next two weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.