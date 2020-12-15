State officials are responding to a recent rise in cases in Orleans County by hosting an informational session for municipal leaders and elected officials today.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine announced during the state’s media briefing Tuesday that he and Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith would meet with local leaders on the virus spread. That meeting is to be held remotely at 2:30 p.m., said Conor Kennedy, who is facilitating the meeting for AHS. Kennedy said he has invited all of the counties’ state representatives and senators, as well as town clerks, select board chairs or some other municipal official to attend from each town.

