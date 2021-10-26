While not trying to single out a narrow segment of the state, officials said they were increasing efforts in Orleans County to help fight the surge that has hit the NEK harder than the rest of Vermont and boost vaccination rates that trail the state average.
Several members of Gov. Phil Scott’s cabinet and leadership team discussed Orleans County during the state’s media briefing Tuesday, noting the present conditions and highlighting the various efforts to improve case and vaccination rates there.
“Looking at the regions of Vermont we some slight improvement in the Northeast Kingdom,” said Commissioner Michael Pieciak. “But the Northeast Kingdom continues to stand out much more significantly in terms of its recent case counts and active cases compared to southern Vermont, Chittenden County and central Vermont. You can see pretty steady numbers over the last week in the other regions but again the Northeast Kingdom really stands out.”
Pieciak, who oversees the state’s COVID data and modeling, explained an analysis of recent cases in Orleans County that shows recent cases there occur at a 4.8 times higher rate among the unvaccinated than vaccinated, whereas the spread is only 3.8 times higher in the rest of the state.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith noted the lagging vaccination rate in Orleans County.
“In Orleans County, we’ve seen the rate of vaccination uptake is much lower than in other parts of the state and new COVID cases are disproportionately occurring in that area,” said Smith. “Orleans has the highest rate of any county in the state at 1,531 cases per 100,000 [people]. That is almost three times over the statewide average.”
Smith said he and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine had recently met with Orleans County legislators to discuss strategies to improve the situation and intended to conduct more meetings and outreach in the region.
“I want to be clear, this is not intended as finger-pointing at any one point of our state,” said Smith. “Rather it’s a reflection of the data that we see roll in nightly. “We will be focusing on this county to create more opportunities to get vaccines and boosters to the folks in that area.”
Smith said one strategy the state was likely to adopt was barnstorming vaccination clinics, as was done months ago in Essex County.
“We had some success in the Northeast Kingdom with barnstorming so I think you are going to s see a lot more of the barnstorming over the next few weeks with mobile clinics rolling into Orleans County,” said Smith. “I think there’s going to be continued conversations with Orleans County in terms of what they can do and then opening up the opportunities from town to town on a barnstorming event.”
Levine said he was optimistic the trend could be turned in the region.
“I am 100% unconvinced that the people in Orleans County who have chosen to not be vaccinated will never be vaccinated, that they are so skeptical and resistant,” said Levine. “Because we know across the state there’s a fair number of people that are not totally skeptical and resistant they are just either apathetic about it, or they are not really tuned in to putting that into their schedule. They’re still waiting to see how other people do. There’s a whole host of reasons. … I’m convinced with barnstorming, with other means of access and with further communication and public communication we can actually increase that number.”
Levine said the cases have not been particularly focused within any one age group or from any common events, citing only 1 outbreak that accounted for about 40 cases, while the county has had over 400 in the last 2 weeks.
Gov. Phil Scott said he believes things can be improved. “We are hoping, again we are not forcing anyone to be vaccinated, but I think we can make a case for why it’s a good idea just based on the numbers and we want to make sure that those who have been vaccinated get their boosters,” said Scott of Orleans County.
Levine also noted that the average population in Orleans County and the wider NEK is higher than the state average. “That’s why we’re especially eager for those who may be more vulnerable just by virtue of age to make sure that they understand vaccination and if they wish to access it have access to it,” said Levine.
