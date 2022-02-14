State Okays Corrective Action Plan For Littleton Wastewater Treatment Plant

LITTLETON — As municipal officials plan to invest more than $3 million to upgrade the town’s currently deficient wastewater treatment plant, the state has approved Littleton’s corrective action plan and the timeline for making the improvements.
In the past year, to address emergency equipment repairs stemming from the failure of a primary pump, selectmen voted to use nearly $1.5 million from the sewer reserve fund to purchase two screw pumps and a bar rack.
As the March 8 town meeting nears, voters will be presented with a warrant article asking them for a $1.93 million sewer bond to make other improvements.
On Monday, Town Manager Jim Gleason said the $1.93 million is expected to cover a substantial portion of the improvements that are needed to get the plant back into compliance with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
“While I’m not going to say it will cover everything, it will cover a significant portion of the of the things outside of the emergency repairs,” he said.
For right now, Phase 1 is the emergency repairs and Phase 2 is the non-emergency upgrades to be largely covered through the $1.93 million, said Gleason.
“If the warrant article passes, we’re in line for some ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act of 2021] funding through that agency that will help reduce the cost,” he said.
Like Phase 1, Phase 2 does not carry a tax rate impact and will be funded by sewer user fees as well as any grants or other funding, like ARPA, that the town can obtain.
While the screw pumps were initially expected to arrive in town in January, Gleason said the estimated time of arrival is now March.
This week, he is expected to sign the contract for the installation.
The wastewater treatment plant has incurred many years of deferred maintenance and little investment for upkeep and the replacement of critical equipment, some of which have exceeded its lifespan.
The two primary screw pumps that have a lifespan of 20 years are now more than three decades old.
The first pump suffered a total failure in early 2021 and the second pump is only working at half capacity.
The town has put a temporary pump in place in the event the second pump also ceases to function.
In November, following a site visit the month before, DES officials issued a notice of potential violations and cited dozens of deficiencies in areas that include septage receiving, head-works, the pump station and pump building, the sludge tank room, centrifuge room, UV disinfection system, odor control system, severe corrosion throughout the building, and lack of compliance with the federal pollutant discharge elimination system permit.
Town officials have said while a municipal wastewater treatment plant is not a glamorous project, it is nonetheless a priority that makes possible all other projects, like the redevelopment of the river district.
In January, Teresa Ptak, of DES’s permit compliance division in the wastewater engineering bureau, told the town in a letter that DES has approved of Littleton’s corrective action plan.
In the town’s plan, the mechanical bar rack, which filters out debris on the front end to prevent it from entering the system, is scheduled for installation in July.
The first screw pump is set to be installed by the end of March and the second pump by the end of April.
Some upgrades have already been completed in the past few months, including the flow meters as well as most sludge holding tank pump and room items.
The plant water controls and plant water pressure tank, both of which failed, are scheduled to be repaired by late February.
Other items will soon undergo preliminary engineering evaluations in the coming months.
The deficiency issues that the DES has had with the plant would ultimately result in some stiff fines for Littleton had town officials not presented a plan for repairs and a timeline for completing them.
“They were happy with the plan that was presented,” said Gleason. “Now, it’s a matter of making sure that we stick to it and meet our end of the process in order to get into compliance.”
Littleton is the owner of the plant and contracts out the facility’s management, testing, and reporting to H2O Innovation, which manages the licensing and day-to-day plant operations.
The town and H20 have also advanced the implementation of a cloud platform-based asset management software system that is expected to improve the overall inspection and oversight of the plant and its components.
