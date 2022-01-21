MONTPELIER — The Senate Committee on Government Operations this week heard from Vermont public school teachers and state employees regarding a recently-published report aimed at creating a bill rectifying longstanding problems with the state’s pension fund.
In a public hearing scheduled Tuesday evening over Zoom, the committee took testimony on recommendations by a task force to address underfunding in the Vermont teacher and state employee pension systems.
The Vermont Pension Benefits, Design and Funding Task Force recently published its report, including recommended changes to the pension and retirees’ health systems.
The report, issued Jan. 10, can be seen here:
https://legislature.vermont.gov/Documents/2022/WorkGroups/PensionTaskForce/Highlights/Pension%20Task%20Force;%20Final%20Report%20and%20Recommendations;%20January%202022.pdf
Senators on the government operations committee were surprised that so few people spoke at the meeting, set for two hours, and which wrapped up in a half-hour. Some people did elect to submit written testimony as well, and the committee inquired about the numbers in the audience who had watched the hearing live on YouTube, or later watched the recording.
The task force met from last summer through this month and recommended the following to reduce the underfunded pension and health care liabilities:
For the Vermont State Employees’ pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) plans:
• modify the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) calculation and increase employee contributions;
• appropriate $75 million in one-time funds from the FY 2021 General Fund to address the underfunded liability in the pension fund;
• reconfigure the existing General Fund year-end construct to allocate 25 percent of the unrestricted General Fund year-end surplus in future years to the VSERS (Vermont State Employees’ Retirement System) pension fund;
• direct the Treasurer and the VSERS Board of Trustees to develop a recommendation to the General Assembly to create a new pension benefit group for Department of Corrections’ staff that is actuarially neutral to the pension system and results in no additional employer pension costs;
• beginning in FY 2024, and annually thereafter, fund an additional payment to the actuarially determined employer contribution (ADEC) using monies saved from a reduction on the required annual unfunded liability amortization payment until the plan reaches a 90 percent funded status;
• building on the one-time $52.4 million appropriation in FY 2021 to the State Employees’ Postemployment Benefits Trust Fund to prefund other postemployment benefits and creating a pre-funding schedule in statute.
For the Vermont State Teachers’ pension and OPEB plans:
• modify the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) calculation and increase employee contributions;
• appropriate $75 million in one-time funds from the FY 2021 General Fund to address the underfunded liability in the pension fund, plus an additional $50 million in general funds towards the unfunded liability;
• reconfigure the existing General Fund year-end construct to allocate 25 percent of the unrestricted General Fund year-end surplus in future years to the VSTRS (Vermont State Teachers’ Retirement System) pension fund;
• beginning in FY 2024, and annually thereafter, fund an additional payment to the ADEC using monies saved from a reduction on the required annual unfunded liability amortization payment until the plan reaches a 90 percent funded status;
• prefund other postemployment benefits by making a one-time $13.3 million Education Fund appropriation into the Retired Teachers’ Health and Medical Benefits Fund and creating a pre-funding schedule that funds the normal cost the Education Fund.
Public Comment
The task force met about 20 times and has made recommendations that will become a bill, which does not yet have a number, noted Sen. Jeanette White (D-Windham) co-chair of the committee. She said the vote on the task force was 12-0. “There was unanimity on the task force.”
Beverly Foster was one of the people who spoke, and said during the virtual public hearing, “I’m a teacher at Flood Brook Union School in Londonberry. This is my 21st year in education.”
She said she chose to come to the public sector “because of the benefits that I would get, and particularly the pension. Retirement security was at the forefront of my mind … I am retiring at the end of this year, I will start collecting my pension in July, and it will go a long way to help me have a comfortable lifestyle.”
Foster advocated that retirement benefits be safeguarded for her younger colleagues and public employees, “I know we’ve made some concessions and I think that will go a long way … so we will pay more as we make more.” She urged that the package of recommendations be passed, saying the state’s educators are dedicated to their work and she is most proud to be among them.
Peter Booth, also a teacher, said to him the most important thing is that the pension is secured for the retirees now and future retirees.
Caitlin MacLeod-Bluver, a teacher from Winooski with 12 years in public education, urged the committee to support the proposal, noting, “There are many teachers who have reservations … this is a true compromise.”
Also testifying was Dave Bellini, a recently retired Department of Corrections employee, who spoke to the problems with staffing the department has had for many years. He urged the language in the recommendations be advanced “with no midnight specials … no funny business, please. It was unanimous.”
“Please push it through, push it through quickly,” said Bellini. “This should be considered a contractual guarantee … pay your bills, ladies and gentlemen, pay them now, pay them 10 years from now.”
Karen Denniston also testified during the hearing, saying she is a 19-year state employee whose husband is also a state employee, “So we are all in, our future is directly tied to this fund.” She expressed gratitude to the task force, but expressed upset with the proposal, “I still think this plan is unacceptable,” urging the committee to reject the recommendations. She said she is open to paying more based on her income to preserve the fund, but their contributions will be more than $40,000 for the next 10 years. “You heard me correctly, more for less.”
She urged the committee to “… stop tinkering with a future we’ve been promised.”
