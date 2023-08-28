State Planning Next Leg Of Recreational Rail Trail Extension

As the state completes the installation of gates along the stretch of recreational trail trail through Littleton, it is preparing for its next project in the area that will extend the trail by more than 2 miles into Bethlehem. (Photo contributed by the New Hampshire Trails Bureau)

As the state completes the installation of gates along the stretch of the recreational rail trail through Littleton, it is preparing for its next project in the area— pulling the rails that remain on the discontinued railbed and extending the recreational trail into Bethlehem.

That extension of more than two miles is expected to be complete in 2024.

