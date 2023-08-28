State Planning Next Leg Of Recreational Rail Trail Extension

As the state completes the installation of gates along the stretch of the recreational rail trail through Littleton, it is preparing for its next project in the area— pulling the rails that remain on the discontinued railbed and extending the recreational trail into Bethlehem.
That extension of more than two miles is expected to be complete in 2024.
Beyond that, the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails is putting in motion a process that will take several years to extend the trail into Whitefield further and eventually take it to the Vermont state line in Gilman.
Last week in Littleton, the bureau completed the installation of 13 gates from Industrial Park Road to Oxbow Drive at the Bethlehem town line.
All of the road crossings along the segment now have gates — since painted orange, marked with reflectors, and with accompanying signage warning of gates and a stop ahead — to prevent motor vehicles and Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles from accessing the trail from Industrial Park Road northeast into downtown Littleton.
Bikers, walkers, runners, and non-motorized users can pass along spaces beside the gates, which will now be locked.
“The gates are standard practice on all of our recreational trails throughout the state,” said Clinton Savage, administrator for the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails.
The gates allow the state to keep out OHRVs on those segments of trail where they are prohibited as well as keep out motor vehicles, whose drivers in the southern part of the state have come up on the rail bed to dump trash and drive where they shouldn’t be driving, he said.
“It’s a way for us to control the access,” said Savage. “The gates are standard practice on all of our recreational rail trails across the state and were something we were planning to do anyway in Littleton. We still had the rail removal going on that has taken us the course of three years.”
But the process in Littleton has been moving along well, he said.
“Last summer, we graded that section of rail trail, and it appears that it’s holding up well and is getting a lot of use,” said Savage.
For the next step, the state has out to bid the project to remove about 2.4 miles of rail from Oxbow Drive to just south of Wing Road in Bethlehem and convert that stretch for recreation.
The hope is that the bid will close shortly, which would enable the contractor to possibly begin this autumn, with completion by next summer or fall, said Savage.
Being currently determined is the cost, which must go to the New Hampshire Governor and Council for approval.
“By the time all of that transpires, we’ll be looking at later this fall,” he said. “It’s a little later than we were anticipating, but hopefully we’ll get it done and the contractor will have an option to work a month or so this fall, or they can start in the spring and do it all next summer … The next section might not require as many gates because there’s very few road crossings in the next section.”
Savage called the extension a complement and continuation of the 20-some miles of rail trail that currently stretch from Industrial Park Road in Littleton to Woodsville.
“It makes it very nice for the Cross New Hampshire Adventure group that uses that section and promotes it,” he said. “They’ve been a very good partner to work with.”
North of Wing Road in Bethlehem, the segment of railbed and planned rail removal into Whitefield still must go through the abandonment process with the federal government.
“And we have to make sure the [New Hampshire Department of Transportation] will still allow us to abandon from there all the way to Gilman,” said Savage. “We own all the way to the mill in Gilman.”
In Whitefield is a junction at Route 3 that splits and allows trail users to go east and connect to the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge and to the Presidential Rail Trail that, on a 20-mile segment, connects Whitefield to Gorham.
Users can also go north at Pondicherry into Lancaster and Groveton, said Savage.
Once the rails are pulled on the segment still to be converted, they can continue north from Route 3 and across Route 142 and into Vermont.
