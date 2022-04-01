State Plans 1.575 million Route 135 Bridge Preservation Project

LITTLETON — A $1.575 million state bridge preservation project is advancing in Littleton.
Although construction will be taking place in 2023, New Hampshire Department of Transportation representatives are reaching out to town officials and residents for input.
“We know bridges in Concord, but don’t know this bridge in particular, so we’re here to hear from you guys to figure out what are the other things we need to be considering,” David Scott, a member of DOT’s Bureau of Bridge Design and the project manager, said during the Select Board’s March 28 meeting.
The preservation work will take place on the four-decade-old bridge on Route 135 over Interstate 93, near McClure’s Farm and Exit 43.
“New Hampshire DOT has concerns with every project regarding the natural resources and the cultural resources and this speaks to how we have gone about to identify and address those concerns,” said Scott. “It’s something that overarches every project we do. And with this project, the impacts are very minimal.”
If residents are aware of historic features in the neighborhood, those features being defined as buildings or structures more than 50 years old, they can let DOT know, he said.
“The bridge itself isn’t historic,” said Scott. “It was built in 1981, so it’s not historic yet.”
Those with concerns about project noise, air quality and hazardous materials as well as possible wetlands impacts can also contact DOT, he said.
In New Hampshire, roads are identified in tiers, with Tier 1 roads including Interstate 93, Tier 2 roads U.S. Route 3, and Tiers 3 and 4 lower-volume roads.
“We prioritize the bridges that have come to a certain age and say they are ready for preservation work, and this is number four on our list,” said Scott.
Every bridge in the state is inspected at least every two years, and the decks and superstructures given a rating of 0 to 9, with 9 brand new and 0 closed.
The Route 135 bridge deck ranks a 6, which is considered satisfactory, and the superstructure a 7, which is considered good, he said.
Rankings of 4 or less are put on the state’s bridge red list.
“This is a good candidate for preservation,” said Scott. “It’s not too old and it’s not too far into its life and that’s how it gets elevated to a number 4. It’s worthy of saving. It’s only received maintenance in 2004 when it was resurfaced and the expansion joints repaired. Nothing else in 41 years into its life. It’s time.”
The preservation will delay the bridge’s regression to a lower-condition state.
Planned for the bridge is the removal of the raised median island and its approaches as well as the discontinuation of the exclusive left turns onto the interstate on- and off-ramps.
“Traffic studies [showing] 3,500 cars a day don’t suggest that’s going to be a problem,” said Scott.
Unless DOT maintenance wants otherwise, the plan is to not replace the island because it gets in the way of plowing and doesn’t provide a practical use, he said.
Traffic flow through during construction will be similar to the flow along Route 302 when the much heavier-trafficked bridge over Interstate 93 was rehabilitated a few years ago.
“Traffic flowed well and you guys got it done in a reasonable amount of time,” said Select Board member Linda MacNeil. “I was impressed.”
For the Route 135 bridge, Scott said the pavement and membrane will be removed and later replaced to allow for a full deck repair.
Some granite curbing will be reset and the expansion joints at each abutment end of the bridge will be replaced.
During construction, both lanes will remain open, one lane in each direction.
A stoplight will not be needed, he said.
“Traffic control — this is the part that will be having the most impact on the community during construction,” said Scott. “We will put up a jersey barrier on either side of the median so that the median island can get removed. While that is being removed, there will be 12 feet on both northbound and southbound available, one on each side of the barrier.”
For phase 2, where the left side of the bridge will be worked on, there will be 27 feet available for northbound and southbound traffic, with both lanes shifted to the east.
Phase 3 will mirror that, with both lanes shifting to the west, and that phase will also allow for pedestrians who use the sidewalk to still pass along the bridge.
“People who work at McClure’s honey and maple and a lot of people out from Route 135 walk that way,” said Select Board member Carrie Gendreau. “It’s not tons of traffic, but they do use it.”
DOT will make accommodations to ensure that pedestrian progress is not impeded, said Scott.
Because the work will take place within the state’s right-of-way, there will be no need for permanent or temporary easements and there will be right-of-way or utility impacts, he said.
There are no anticipated impacts to wetlands, historic properties, or endangered species.
While the left-hand turns to the interstate will be closed during construction, Scott said the ramps will remain open and are far enough from the bridge.
“There will be times when people will be waiting for people to turn onto the ramps, but with 3,500 cars a day it should not be a problem,” he said.
The Select Board voted to accept the traffic plan as presented.
The municipal work zone agreement makes clear that both the state and town recognize that traffic management is DOT’s responsibility.
Construction bids are due by July 14.
Construction is expected to be complete by Oct. 13, 2023.
The money being used to fund the project will not come from local taxes.
