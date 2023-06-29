State Plans Increased Holiday Weekend Patrols
Game wardens will increase their presence on Vermont’s waterways this holiday weekend. (VTF&W photo)

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police are asking Vermonters to boat responsibly this Fourth of July weekend, as part of the nationwide Operation Dry Water campaign to reduce alcohol- and drug-related boating injuries.

“The July Fourth holiday means time on the water for boaters in Vermont and across the United States,” said game warden Sergeant Jenna Reed. “And with an increased public presence on the water, data from the U.S. Coast Guard show an increase in the number of boating incidents and fatalities that take place during this time.”

