State Plans Meeting On Lake Memphremagog Tactical Basin Plan
Kingdom Swimmers emerge from Lake Memphremagog to the Prouty Beach pavilion for a photo at the Kingdom Swim July 29, 2017. (Courtesy photo)

MONTPELIER — State and regional planners are hosting a May 18 meeting at the Prouty Beach Pavilion in Newport City about the state’s Draft Tactical Basin Plan for the Lake Memphremagog, Tomifobia, and Coaticook Basin that runs from Craftsbury to Newport and Averill (Basin 17).

This plan has been developed to protect and restore rivers, lakes, and wetlands in northeast Vermont including the Black River, Barton River Clyde River, Tomifobia River, Coaticook River, and several smaller streams that flow into Lake Memphremagog.

