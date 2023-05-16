State Plans Meeting On Lake Memphremagog Tactical Basin Plan

MONTPELIER — State and regional planners are hosting a May 18 meeting at the Prouty Beach Pavilion in Newport City about the state’s Draft Tactical Basin Plan for the Lake Memphremagog, Tomifobia, and Coaticook Basin that runs from Craftsbury to Newport and Averill (Basin 17).
This plan has been developed to protect and restore rivers, lakes, and wetlands in northeast Vermont including the Black River, Barton River Clyde River, Tomifobia River, Coaticook River, and several smaller streams that flow into Lake Memphremagog.
“This Tactical Basin Plan identifies water quality concerns across the Lake Memphremagog watershed and strategies to restore the lakes and rivers that are important to this region of the state,” said Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner John Beling. “The plan will guide funding and the technical support from the state and key partners for the next five years, so attending these meetings provides a great opportunity for the public to guide these efforts.“
The May 18 meeting is at 12:30 p.m. at 386 Prouty Beach Road and is hosted by the Orleans Natural Resources Conservation District with a follow up meeting of the local work group.
Another meeting is set for May 23, 6:30 p.m. hosted by the Memphremagog Watershed Association at the Gateway Center, 84 Fife Drive in Newport City.
The public comment period for this water quality plan runs from May 10 -June 10. Comments can be emailed to Ben.Copans@vermont.gov, or by mail to Ben Copans, Basin 17 Comments, 374 Emerson Falls Road, Suite 4, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. State officials will respond to each comment in a summary written later this summer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.