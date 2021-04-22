BARNET — An Agency of Transportation plow truck loaded with salt toppled over along Interstate 91 while dealing with the springtime snowfall Thursday.
The accident happened about 8:20 a.m. when Charles Lakin, 62, of Groton, lost control of the 2017 International truck while plowing the edges of the southbound lane of the interstate. A report by Trooper Jason Haley notes that the truck got off the edge of the roadway into a muddy area which pulled the plow truck further off the road.
“The plow truck was loaded with salt and sunk in the mud, causing the truck to roll to its passenger side,” the trooper noted. The truck had traveled along the soft ground for about 150 feet before coming to rest on its side against the rock ledge.
Lakin, who was wearing a seat belt, was able to get out of the toppled truck on his own before emergency crews arrived. CALEX rescue arrived and EMTs met with Lakin, but no medical attention was needed as Lakin said he was fine.
Several members of AOT also responded. They said they were relieved to see Lakin was OK.
Lakin said he has been driving for the state for about 10 years and this was his first incident.
Both lanes of the interstate were shut down to allow for the tow truck from Lyndon Truck Center to put the truck upright.
Trooper Haley said the truck sustained minimal damage.
Road conditions affected by the snowfall on Thursday led to additional crashes, including another large vehicle rollover on I91.
A tractor-trailer rolled over in the southbound lane in Derby. One lane was closed while crews worked to remove the tractor-trailer.
