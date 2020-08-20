State Police Activity

Randy Buzzell

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

After allegedly fleeing from an Aug. 19 traffic stop on Waits River Road in Bradford, state police troopers made contact with the operator of the vehicle the next day, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. The juvenile operator was issued a citation to appear in court, as well as numerous Vermont Civil Violation complaints. Police say the vehicle, a newer-model Subaru WRX with a large rear spoiler, originally fled from the Aug. 19 traffic stop at 6:58 p.m., passing numerous vehicles in excess of 100 miles per hour in a posted 50-mile-per-hour zone.

