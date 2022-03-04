Some questions have been raised about 911 calls that were not responded to by Vermont State Police in the early morning hours leading up to the homicide of Vincent Keithan on Tuesday.
But according to VSP Public Information Officer Adam Silverman, state trooper response between the hours of 2-8 a.m. has always been decided on a call-by-call basis.
“It’s important to note that the Vermont State Police is not a 24-hour agency and never has been since its inception in 1947,” said Silverman in an email response to questions. “Troopers are on call from 2-8 a.m., and as a general practice, troopers do not respond to every call for service during those hours.”
In the St. Johnsbury patrol area, each shift has just four troopers covering over thirty towns.
Silverman said that in order to effectively manage its resources, the VSP utilizes a call-screening system that allows state police to evaluate each call during those hours and to determine whether the nature of the call represents an immediate threat to life or property.
If an immediate threat is detected, an on-call trooper will be dispatched.
“By its nature, this is a judgment call,” said Silverman.
And the large number of calls received by state police each day means that even some of the calls that come in during regular patrol hours are not responded to in person.
Silverman then addressed all three 911 calls related to the Keithan homicide. The first call came in at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday from Ashley Roslund, 37, saying she had heard from another person that Keithan, 44, and Allison Roslund, 41, were in a Volvo sedan and may have kidnapped a woman named Ashley Lee, 30.
But it was third-hand information and no location of the vehicle or other details were given.
While an on-call trooper was not dispatched, state police did issue a “Be On The Lookout” alert to all area law enforcement agencies for the Volvo sedan and a request to perform a welfare check on the parties reported to have been involved.
A second 911 call from Ashley Roslund came in at 4:05 a.m. saying she had heard about drug dealers operating at 45 Jills Hill Road in Wheelock and threats of violence.
“The first two calls involved a report from a third party,” said Silverman. “She indicated she was relaying information that another individual shared with her regarding a different individual, and she did not know whether the third-hand information was accurate.”
State police say 911 calls of this nature are common during all shifts and that each call is initially screened by 911 dispatchers.
“The third call involved information that also warranted further investigation but did not indicate there was an imminent danger,” said Silverman.
That call, from Allison Roslund, came in at 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Allison Roslund said she was in fear for her life and wanted help getting people to leave her home. But she also said she was in the Volvo sedan at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Emergency Room with Lee and Keithan.
“This determination was made through speaking with the caller and based on the totality of the circumstances,” said Silverman. “The caller indicated she felt safe in her current location and agreed to meet troopers at the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 7 a.m., although she ultimately did not arrive for that meeting.”
Police said Keithan was shot in the neck and killed in Parking Lot A at NVRH just before 9 a.m.
