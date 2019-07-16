State Police Arrest Lyndonville Man On Domestic Assault Charge

LYNDONVILLE — A Lyndonville man has been cited into Caledonia Superior Court on a charge of first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Vermont State Police Tpr. Casey Cole said in a press release issued Monday that Daniel Perry, 46, was arrested after police responded to a report of an assault on Main Street in Lyndonville at 10:50 a.m. Monday. Police said an investigation revealed Perry assaulted his fiance causing physical injury. Perry was later located and taken into custody and brought to the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.