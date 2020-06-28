Sunday afternoon Vermont State Police were contacted that Todd Humphrey was missing from a Mental Health facility in Bradford, Vt.

Humphrey was last seen on Friday at about 10 p.m. Facility members found Humphrey to not be on facility grounds at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Humphrey is described as a 54 year old male, approximately 6’04”, 300 lbs, hazel eyes and glasses, grey/white hair and short beard. Humphrey does suffer from mental illness.

If anyone has seen Humphrey, contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

