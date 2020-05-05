NEWPORT CITY — Autopsies confirm that the shooting early Monday morning at a School Street home that left two people dead and one badly injured was a murder-suicide, Vermont State Police say.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington reported Tuesday that Kevin Atkins, 38, died by gunshot wounds to the head, neck and torso, and the manner of death is homicide, state police say.
The autopsies also show that Atkins’ father-in-law Paul Brown, 51, shot himself in the head, killing himself, police said.
The injured shooting victim, Nicole Atkins, 29, is continuing to undergo treatment for her wounds at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., police said.
Nicole Atkins, step-daughter of Brown, is expected to require care for some time, although her prognosis is good, police added on Tuesday.
The Atkins’ three children and Brown’s wife Kim, mother of Nicole Atkins, were in the home at the time but were not injured in the shooting, police said.
Crime scene investigators wrapped up their probe on Tuesday at the home at 74 School St. where Paul Brown and his wife Kim lived. Kevin and Nicole Atkins and their children were at the home frequently. They also lived in North Troy.
Friends of Kevin and Nicole “Nikki” Atkins poured out their feelings in social media posts after the shooting.
A neighbor of the Browns said Paul Brown had declared a week before the shooting that he intended to shoot someone with his handgun. The neighbor also said that people regularly screamed at each other in the Brown home. She also said he had talked about a brain injury that left him disabled.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said that Paul Brown had a criminal record of only minor crimes, nothing involving domestic assault or violence.
Police are investigating whether there were threats made before the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or Newport police at 802-334-6733.
911 Call
Dunlap said a 911 emergency call came in to the VSP dispatcher at 6 a.m. Monday that was transferred to the Newport City dispatcher.
The call was from Kim Brown, who reported that there had been a shooting and people were dead at the home on School Street across from United Christian Academy. There are no students at the school, which is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two city officers responded immediately and found Kevin and Nicole Atkins shot in one room and Paul Brown shot in another. They found Kim Brown and the three children uninjured. One officer took the children to safety with the Vermont Department of Children and families to connect with another family member while the other remained on the scene.
State police investigators spent most of the day Monday and part of Tuesday going through the home and talking to people in the area.
At a press conference Monday afternoon, Newport City Acting Chief Travis Bingham expressed compassion for losses families and friends had experienced. He urged anyone experiencing any kind of crisis, especially now with the stress that the pandemic is causing society, to contact 2-1-1 or the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733 for information or help.
