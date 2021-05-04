Story updated at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
A Newbury man has been charged with killing his daughter when she went to check on him and bring him cookies Monday night.
Vermont State Police say James Perry Jr, 70, shot his daughter Karina Rheaume, 37, through the front door of his residence at 218 Deerfield Lane in Newbury. Perry was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a standoff.
“During the conversation with Perry Jr. he advised he was sitting on his couch, inside his residence, when he observed his daughter Rheaume at his door,” wrote VSP Detective Sergeant James Vooris in his affidavit filed in support of the charges. “Perry Jr. advised he stood up off the couch, picked up his 12-gauge shotgun, and took a position behind a pillar in his living room. Perry Jr. advised he could see Rheaume holding cookies, waving, and trying to open the locked door. Perry Jr. advised, ‘I’m just so nervous.. .and I didn’t want her to come in, and I didn’t want the cookies.’ Perry Jr. advised he gave Rheaume commands of ‘don’t don’t don’t’ and ‘stop stop stop.’
“Perry Jr. continued, “I’ve been stressed out for a couple weeks, and I just, I guess I, pulled the trigger. And then I pulled it more, and then I cut her neck.”
Perry has been charged with felony 2nd-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
Police say an acquaintance of Rheaume went to Perry's house to check on her Monday afternoon and encountered Perry, who was armed with a rifle and told him that the victim was dead. The acquaintance left the area and called the police about 7:10 p.m. Monday.
Responding troopers found that Perry was inside his home and refusing to come out. The Vermont State Police’s Tactical Services Unit and Crisis Negotiation Unit were dispatched to Deerfield Lane and ultimately were successful in peacefully resolving the standoff about 1 a.m. Tuesday, when Perry came out of the home and was taken into custody without further incident.
The investigation remains in its early stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, have responded to the scene and are working on the case. The Vermont State Police victim services director is working with the victim’s family and loved ones.
Perry is in custody pending arraignment Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m.
The victim’s body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.
