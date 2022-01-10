DERBY LINE — State police arrested someone in connection with a large law enforcement response to Caswell Avenue this morning.
In an initial release VSP directed members of the public to stay away from Caswell Avenue in Derby Line as they dealt with a “situation.” In a subsequent release VSP reported one individual in custody but still wants members of the public to stay out of the area.
No additional details have been provided by Vermont State Police at this point. “The state police will provide updates as soon as more details are available,” noted a report from VSP.
Caswell Avenue was closed by police due to a public safety threat on Oct. 31, 2019. In that instance a man called the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and reported he had just shot a family member from a residence on Caswell Avenue.
Dozens of law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies converged on Derby Line just after 1 p.m., closing off Caswell Avenue between Interstate 91 where the local U.S. Port of Entry is located and Main Street initially as part of a manhunt and then to investigate what appeared to be a hoax.
