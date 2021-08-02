State Police are investigating a burglary at Maple Center Motors on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury Center.
Monday morning Troopers responded to the reported burglary and car theft from the Memorial Drive auto dealer. Troopers learned the building was broken into and vandalized and that a vehicle was stolen. The abandoned vehicle was recovered a short time later.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Lewis at 802-748-3111.
