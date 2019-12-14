State Police Investigate Stolen UTV

On Dec. 12, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at Al’s Snowmobile in the town of Coventry. The victim advised a 2014 black Arctic Cat wildcat 700 limited was stolen from their property. At this time it is believed the UTV was taken between the late evening hours of Dec. 10 and the early morning hours of Dec. 11. Anyone with information in regards to the matter is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 334-8881.
