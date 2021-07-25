Vermont State Police Detectives are investigating the deaths of two people on Crystal Lake Saturday.
According to Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman, police were summoned to the lake in Barton on Saturday at about 9:15 p.m. for a report of an unoccupied pontoon boat adrift on Crystal Lake. The boat was drifting from the south end of the lake to the north and several personal items, including a cell phone and wallet, were located on the boat.
An investigation and search efforts began and it was learned that a male and female were associated with the boat. During this time, a truck with a boat trailer associated with the pontoon boat was located at a boat launch along the lake. Later, it was learned that the male and female utilized the boat launch sometime around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and set off onto the lake with their dog.
The investigation and search efforts continued until troopers located and removed the bodies of the deceased male and female from the lake during the early morning hours of Sunday. The dog, which is of an unknown breed but described as a small, white dog, was not located.
The decedents were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death. The identities of the decedents are being withheld pending notification of relatives.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and does not appear suspicious at this time. Anyone who has any information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.