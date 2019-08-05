Friday night Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at the residence of Tammy Teaster on Boucher Circle in
Derby. It was reported cash and loose change were stolen along with two prescription bottles of medication from within the residence. It was determined entry was made into the residence between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
