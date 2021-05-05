State Police Investigating Burglary At NEK Market

A surveillance camera recording at C&C Market in Barton shows the person who broke into the store Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021. State police ask for the public to call with any information related to the crime.

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary committed at C&C Market in Barton Wednesday morning.

According to Trooper Anthony Rice, the crime occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. State police determined that someone forced entry into the market and stole several items.

“There was thousands in property damage and a few hundred dollars’ worth of items stolen,” wrote Trooper Rice.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

