State Police Investigating Burglary At NEK Market

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary committed at C&C Market in Barton Wednesday morning.
According to Trooper Anthony Rice, the crime occurred about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. State police determined that someone forced entry into the market and stole several items.
“There was thousands in property damage and a few hundred dollars’ worth of items stolen,” wrote Trooper Rice.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.
