State police are investigating a report of a burglary at the car wash at 1786 Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury Center.
Troopers learned that one or more persons broke into a utility room at the car wash and stole over $1,000 worth of cash and money validating equipment. The police release indicates the incident occurred sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle described as a white hatchback was seen leaving the scene at the time of the incident and traveled south on Memorial Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.