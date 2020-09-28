Vermont State Police are looking for the person who broke into a vehicle parked at a Brownington residence and stole items that included several blown glass pieces.
Trooper Abigail Drew noted that the crime occurred sometime between late August and Sept. 22. Expected charges for the person responsible are unlawful mischief and grand larceny. The estimated value (over $900) of the items stolen in the crime make it a grand larceny.
