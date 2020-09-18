BARTON — Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a case in which car and bike tires were slashed and house windows were smashed.

Sgt. Andrew Jensen is investigating the crime that occurred at 588 Breezy Hill Rd. in Barton. Police were alerted a few minutes before 1 a.m. on Sunday by homeowner Maria Morris, 60, who reported at the time she thought someone was trying to break into her home. Inside the residence at the time were Morris, her husband, and their daughter who is visiting with her four children.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments