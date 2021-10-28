Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a Groton woman.
Mary Ellen Corbett, 59, was found dead inside her residence on Oct. 3; state police released a statement on Thursday that an investigation is underway related to the cause of her death.
Corbett is listed as owner of property at 2103 Scott Highway, a 1.4 acre parcel with a two-story residence. It is near the intersection with the Welton Road.
Det. Trooper Mark Pohlman reported that Corbett’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. State police are awaiting results.
The trooper said there is no indication of danger to the public, and he did not call Corbett’s death suspicious, but he does ask members of the public who have any relevant information to contact the St. Johnsbury state police barracks at 748-3111.
Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. VSP will provide updates when new information becomes available.
