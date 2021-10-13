Vermont State Police are trying to solve a burglary crime that happened recently at a residence in Newport Town.
Cpl. Amy LeClair reported that someone broke into the residence of Raymond Marsh, 74, which is located on the Tetreault Road. The crime took place sometime between Friday and Tuesday.
Cpl. LeClair noted that the person responsible left evidence at the scene. It was collected and sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for testing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at 802-334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.