Vermont State Police are trying to solve a burglary crime that happened recently at a residence in Newport Town.

Cpl. Amy LeClair reported that someone broke into the residence of Raymond Marsh, 74, which is located on the Tetreault Road. The crime took place sometime between Friday and Tuesday.

Cpl. LeClair noted that the person responsible left evidence at the scene. It was collected and sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for testing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at 802-334-8881.

