Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a Bradford man who died while swimming Sunday afternoon at Halls Lake in the town of Newbury.
Police received a call at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday from people on the beach reporting that they had seen a man enter the water, begin swimming, but a short time later appeared unresponsive. Bystanders pulled the man from the water and attempted life-saving measures on shore, but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead by EMS and state police upon arrival at the scene.
The victim is identified as James Peabody, 72, of Bradford. His body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
The incident is not considered suspicious.
