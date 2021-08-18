A Vermont State Police K9 helped discover narcotics in a vehicle police stopped on Interstate 91 in Barnet Wednesday morning.
Trooper Jonathan Duncan joined Trooper Tyler Davidson on the stop of the vehicle. Trooper Duncan serves on a VSP K9 unit working with K9 Atlas. Following the 11 a.m. stop, David H. Sargent, 66, of St. Johnsbury, was identified as the owner of the vehicle.
During the roadside investigation, Atlas was led to the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 100 grams of fentanyl, 52 grams of crack cocaine and 18 grams of cocaine, according to the VSP report.
In addition to the drugs, packaging material and other material used in the process of distribution were found, noted police.
Sargent was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 18. He faces charges of trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.