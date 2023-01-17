Vermont State Police arrested four suspects in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday in connection with the Hastings Hill murder of Israel Jimenez Lugo.

Troopers converged on 1658 Main Street (Sand Hill) Tuesday afternoon and arrested Raphael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury, Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury, Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton and Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury.

