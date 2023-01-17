Vermont State Police arrested four suspects in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday in connection with the Hastings Hill murder of Israel Jimenez Lugo.
Troopers converged on 1658 Main Street (Sand Hill) Tuesday afternoon and arrested Raphael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury, Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury, Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton and Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury.
Rodriguez is being charged with first-degree murder, assault and robbery, and burglary of an occupied dwelling while armed.
Clark is being charged with aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and burglary into an occupied dwelling.
Cady is being charged with aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and aiding in the commission of burglary into an occupied dwelling while armed.
Ringuette is being charged with aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, burglary into an occupied dwelling, and unlawful restraint.
State police were assisted by the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations during the arrests.
According to court papers prepared by investigators, the four suspects are alleged to have been involved in buying and selling illegal drugs and participated in a plan to rob Jimenez Lugo.
During the commission of the robbery, which took place overnight Dec. 13-14, 2022, Rodriguez fatally shot Jimenez Lugo, said police.
Rodriguez and Ringuette were ordered held without bail, and Cady and Clark for lack of $50,000 bail pending arraignment hearings in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The five-unit apartment building where the arrests took place was surrounded by a half-dozen cruisers and troopers in protective vests carrying rifles.
Lugo, 49, was from Springfield, Mass.
He was charged in September with possession of cocaine and fentanyl trafficking after police arrived at 78 Hastings Hill, Apt. 4 looking for stolen power tools.
But when police arrived and started knocking on the door, two plastic bags were thrown out of a second-floor window which police say contained cocaine and fentanyl and led to drug charges against Lugo.
Lugo pleaded not guilty to the charges and was later released on bail.
On Dec. 14, Lugo was found shot to death in the apartment that had been leased to Darlene Gilchrist, 34.
The Vermont State Police worked closely on this investigation with Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police continue to request that anyone with information that could assist detectives call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.