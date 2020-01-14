Durvi Martinez Cordova, 31, of Ferrisburgh, Vt., was accused of driving under the influence Jan. 11 on VT Route 14 in Albany. Vermont State Police responded to the scene of a reported single-vehicle slide off around 7:30 p.m. in which the driver was identified as Martinez Cordova.

Police placed Martinez Cordova under arrest. An arraignment is planned for Jan. 28 at Orleans County Superior Court.

