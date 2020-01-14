Durvi Martinez Cordova, 31, of Ferrisburgh, Vt., was accused of driving under the influence Jan. 11 on VT Route 14 in Albany. Vermont State Police responded to the scene of a reported single-vehicle slide off around 7:30 p.m. in which the driver was identified as Martinez Cordova.
Police placed Martinez Cordova under arrest. An arraignment is planned for Jan. 28 at Orleans County Superior Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.