Vermont State Police say a home on Cedarwood Drive in Brighton was “ransacked” during a burglary that happened sometime in the last nine months.
The home belongs to David Gerstel, 78. He told police on July 20 that he had just returned to the residence after being gone since last November. What he found when he returned, noted Cpl. Amy LeClair, was the home had been “ransacked inside, causing damage to several items.”
It was not stated if anything had been stolen.
Cpl. LeClair reported that evidence was collected from the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact VSP-Derby Barracks, Cpl. LeClair at 802-334-8881.
