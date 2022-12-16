State Police: NEK Man Runs Into River While Fleeing Their Pursuit

Vermont State Police reported that a man from Irasburg who was trying to escape their pursuit ran into the Barton River early Friday.
Jason Abel, 37, was arrested when he stepped out of the river after finally complying with trooper efforts to apprehend him, according to a report by Trooper Nathan Handy.
The trooper noted that police first tried to stop Abel when he was seen committing a driving violation at 1:05 a.m. on East Street in Orleans. Instead of pulling over, Abel sped away on Rt. 58, according to the police report, committing multiple driving violations. The trooper broke off pursuit as a safety precaution, but 10 minutes later the vehicle Abel was driving was found on Rt. 5 where it struck a guardrail and came to a stop.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Abel, exited the car and started running, noted Trooper Handy; he was soon located standing in the Barton River. The trooper said Abel initially refused to exit the river, but “after several minutes, Abel exited the river on his own and was taken into custody without further incident.”
Charges against him include attempting to elude, negligent operation, resisting arrest and habitual offender.
Abel was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $1,500 bail. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday afternoon.
