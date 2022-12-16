State Police: NEK Man Runs Into River While Fleeing Their Pursuit
Jason Abel

Vermont State Police reported that a man from Irasburg who was trying to escape their pursuit ran into the Barton River early Friday.

Jason Abel, 37, was arrested when he stepped out of the river after finally complying with trooper efforts to apprehend him, according to a report by Trooper Nathan Handy.

